US Rio Grande Valley Sector Sees Record 4,000 Border Apprehensions in Single Day

"With nearly 4K [4,000] encounters in one day, RGV agents apprehended the highest number in recorded history," Hastings said on Friday.
The RGV sector leads the nation in the number of illegal migrants apprehended on the southern border, accounting for 32 percent of all apprehensions since October 2020.
On Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that over 212,000 illegal migrants had been apprehended on the border in July, setting another monthly record. More than 1.3 million illegal migrants have been apprehended on the US southern border since October 2020.
Illegal crossings on the US southern border have hit a 20-year high under the administration of US President Joe Biden.
