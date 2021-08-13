Register
12:27 GMT13 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this June 11, 2021, file photo, people cross a street as they make their way toward Chicago's Wrigley Field for a baseball game. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since the early days of the disaster in March 2020, while the number of Americans fully vaccinated has reached about 150 million

    'Less White, More Multiethnic': US Census Demographic Data to Fuel Redraw of Nation’s Political Maps

    © AP Photo / Shafkat Anowar
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083598176_0:24:3073:1752_1200x675_80_0_0_2f391653d2b9b79c166e2ba5a2f28ffe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108131083597720-less-white-more-multiethnic-us-census-demographic-data-to-fuel-redraw-of-nations-political-maps/

    The new population data from the 2020 Census will trigger a battle over political map “redistricting”, typically carried out with the goal of ensuring each district has roughly the same number of people. Republicans and Democrats are hoping the new lines divide and combine voters to boost their party’s candidates’ chances in future elections.

    While still the most prevalent racial or ethnic group, the share of America’s 'White alone' population has shrunk below 60 percent for the first time since the US census began, according to findings released on Thursday by the bureau.

    Overall, the White share of the adult US population shrank by six percentage points. In a drop from 2010, when they made up 63.7 percent of the population, non-Hispanic Whites now account for around 58 percent of the US population, according to the data from the US census bureau.

    People shop at a street fair near Times Square in New York City, U.S., July 11, 2021
    © REUTERS / JEENAH MOON
    People shop at a street fair near Times Square in New York City, U.S., July 11, 2021

    Meanwhile, the findings showed that the last decade registered a significant growth among non-whites, or 'people of colour'. They represented 43 percent of the total US population in 2020, which is up from 34 percent in 2010. The Hispanic or Latino population surged by 23 percent. The Asian alone population registered a spike of over 35 percent. The Black population also increased by more than 5.6 percent.

    "Our analysis of the 2020 Census results show that the US population is much more multiracial, and more racially and ethnically diverse than what we measured in the past," said Nicholas Jones, the director and senior advisor of race and ethnic research and outreach in the US Census Bureau's population division.

    While non-Hispanic White Americans continue make up the largest group in every state, with the exception of California, Hawaii and New Mexico, as well as in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, data shows there are now seven states and territories where the non-Hispanic White share of the population is below 50 percent. These are California, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Maryland, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.

    Weighing in on the findings, demographers cautioned that the white population was not so much shrinking as shifting to multiracial identities. The number of people who identified as belonging to two or more races more than tripled from 9 million people in 2010 to 33.8 million in 2020.

    As for the overall adult population in the United States, it has grown from 237 million to 261 million during the last decade, with almost all of the growth registered in its cities. America’s population growth of 7.4 percent over the last decade is the second slowest in its history.

    Findings show the population of the United States aged overall since 2010. While the under-18 population decreased during the last decade, it was revealed to be more diverse. Americans were shown to be continuing to migrate to the south and west, revealed data, at the expense of the midwest and north-east.

    The fastest growing of America’s largest cities was Phoenix, overtaking Philadelphia to become the fifth largest city in America. New York City remains the largest US city.

    ‘More Accurate’

    The data was accumulated by compiling forms filled out in 2020 by Americans, with census takers and government statisticians filling in the blanks when forms were not turned in or questions were left unanswered.

    The survey for 2020 had been retooled to pose more detailed questions about how Americans identify their race and ethnicity, to "enable a more thorough and accurate depiction of how people self-identify."

    Comparisons on race and ethnicity between 2010 and 2020 should be "made with caution," said the Census Bureau, adding that it was "confident that the changes we are seeing from 2010 to 2020 in the diversity measures ... likely reflect actual demographic changes in the population over the past 10 years, as well as improvements to the question designs, data processing and coding".

    ‘Creative Redistricting’

    The census figures have been eagerly awaited by US states. Republicans are reportedly enthusiastic about their chances of taking over the US House of Representatives in the midterm elections of 2022, as district lines will be different due to the once-every-decade post-census redistricting.

    The fresh data will be used to redraw 429 US House districts in 44 states and 7,383 state legislative districts across the nation, to ensure that each district has roughly the same number of people. Republicans need to grab just five seats to take control of the US House in the 2022 elections.

    “The question is going to be how creative this new data will force Republicans to get in maintaining or expanding their advantages, given an increasingly diverse, increasingly urban population,” Joshua Blank, research director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas, was cited by AP as saying.
    Tags:
    white population, census, census, census, US Census
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria during training 13 August 2021.
    Lionel Messi's First Days at PSG
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse