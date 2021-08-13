Phoenix Police Chief Suspended After Inquiry Into Coin Commemorating Balls-Shooting Incident

The scene depicted on the coin reportedly commemorates an incident where a Phoenix cop struck a protester in the groin with a smoke canister in August 2017.

A number of police officers in Phoenix ended up being disciplined by the city manager after an investigation into a challenge coin that had circulated among the officers on the local force in 2017, Fox 10 Phoenix reports.

The coin depicts a man being shot in the groin with a "pepper ball", and bears the phrases "Making America Great Again One Nut at A Time" and "Good Night Left Nut".

"The coin also had the phrase 'Making America Great Again One Nut at A Time' which the investigation found officers knowingly associated with President Trump's political campaign," city officials said in a statement, as quoted by the media outlet. "However, there is no evidence that any officers knew of the hate speech ties to the coin's second phrase, ‘Good Night Left Nut’."

The investigation into the matter reportedly discovered that the coin had been given as gifts by supervisors to "subordinates within the department", and that some coins were "bought or exchanged while on duty".

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams was among those disciplined over the case, as well as over another, separate investigation into allegations that a group of protesters was falsely arrested on gang charges in 2020.

According to the Arizona Republic, Williams was suspended for a day and received a letter of reprimand, while three assistant chiefs got reassigned.

The newspaper also states that the scene depicted on the challenge coin "marks an incident where Phoenix police Officer Christopher Turiano struck Josh Cobin in the groin with a smoke canister during an anti-Trump demonstration in August 2017".

An investigation into the incident, conducted by Philadelphia-based national law firm called Ballard Spahr, reportedly confirmed that the coin was created and circulated through the Phoenix Police Department, but failed to uncover who exactly created the coin.