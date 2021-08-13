Register
13 August 2021
    Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, 3 July 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

    Donald Trump PAC Hires Iowa Staff, Feeding into Speculations of an Ex-POTUS Comeback Bid in 2024

    © REUTERS / OCTAVIO JONES
    US
    by
    As Former President Donald Trump keeps everyone guessing whether he will run again in 2024, his former press secretary and adviser, Sean Spicer succinctly stated “He's in", during a Washington Examiner preview interview of his upcoming book entitled "Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's Dangerous Plan for America".

    Two political operatives from Iowa - a state that typically kicks off the race for the White House – have been hired by ex-president Donald Trump’s Save America fundraising committee as senior advisers, Bloomberg reported.

    Eric Branstad and Alexander Latcham were hand-picked by the political action committee (PAC) with a “broad political portfolio focused on advancing Save America’s goals of electing strong, Pro-Trump, America First conservatives,” a Save America spokesperson was cited by Politico as saying.

    Latcham was formerly Trump’s political director in Iowa during the 2016 general election campaign. He later served as deputy political director in the White House under Donald Trump’s tenure. Branstad, also an Iowa native, served as Trump’s Iowa state director and then worked in the Commerce Department.

    Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann tweeted that Donald Trump called him on Sunday and “asked about Iowa farmers and other issues.”

    The former president himself has dodged direct questions regarding his presidential ambitions.

    However, his team has raised $82 million during the first half of 2021 and have drummed up $102 million in the bank, according to federal filings made public 31 July and cited by Politico.

    The fundraising was spread across three committees: Save America leadership PAC launched shortly Trump lost the 2020 elections to Democrat Joe Biden; Make America Great Again PAC – his previous campaign account converted into a PAC this year; and one more joint fundraising outfit.

    Politico suggested that the ex-POTUS wielded a massive online donor network that could be relied upon in the event he opts for a comeback bid in 2024.

    ‘People Are Gonna be Very Happy’

    The fresh report feeds into speculation that Donald Trump hasn’t closed the door on another run for the White House in 2024. The ex-POTUS, who has been dropping hints and keeping everyone guessing, appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo” on the Fox News Channel on 11 July coyly declined to clarify whether he will run for president in 2024, saying:

    “I can't reveal it yet, but I absolutely know my answer. And we're gonna do very well and people are gonna be very happy."

    Trump had emphatically reiterated his stance that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him in a “terrible blot on our country””.

    Donald Trump’s ex-press secretary and adviser Sean Spicer lately weighed in on the speculations, saying he believed Trump would run for another term in the Oval Office.

    "He's in", Spicer said during a preview interview of his upcoming book entitled "Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's Dangerous Plan for America", as quoted by the Washington Examiner magazine on Friday.

    Spicer reportedly remarked that Trump’s appetite might have been whetted by recent floundering efforts by the Biden administration to handle contentious issues such as the border crisis and migration.

    “A couple of months ago, I wasn’t sure… Now ... there needs to be something that will keep him out,” concluded Spicer.

