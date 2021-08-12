Register
22:37 GMT12 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a news conference at Border Patrol Fort Brown Station in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., August 12, 2021

    ‘One of The Toughest Challenges’: DHS Chief Mayorkas Says 212,672 Migrants Encountered In July

    © REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0c/1083592445_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_78f1e65dae4d14564646938152016357.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108121083592350-one-of-the-toughest-challenges-dhs-chief-mayorkas-says-212672-migrants-encountered-in-july/

    US border agencies, overwhelmed by an immigration wave over the last few months, encountered some 188,000 migrants in June and 172,000 in May, a notable increase compared with the estimated 78,000 encounters in January.

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, while visiting the US border with Mexico in Texas, on Thursday announced a 13-percent increase in migrant encounters over the last month. He said that 212,672 people were encountered by border agents, in comparison with some 188,000 apprehensions in June.

    Mayorkas specified that 95,788 migrants were deported under the Title 42 public health protections that authorize the Border Patrol to rapidly expel people from countries with high COVID rates and a poor pandemic response. In June, 104,907 migrants were turned away under Title 42.

    Mayorkas, who earlier faced a motion from a GOP congressman to be impeached, admitted that the situation at the border was worrying, describing it as "one of the toughest challenges we face."

    "It is complicated, changing and involves vulnerable people at a time of a global pandemic," he said. "The increase is most certainly sharper over the last several months and greater than in June."

    On Thursday, Mayorkas held a press conference in Brownsville, Texas, during an official visit to the border, also meeting with top local Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials.

    A Border Crisis

    Multiple waves of migrants have been approaching the southern US border since 2020, not only forced to leave their countries due to political instability and deep economic hardship caused in part by natural disasters and a global pandemic, but also attracted by Biden’s relaxed immigration policies.

    A migrant from Central America is detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., July 22, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
    A migrant from Central America is detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., July 22, 2021.

    The current administration stirred harsh backlash from the GOP for reversing a number of strict Trump-era border policies, including the 'Remain in Mexico' program, border wall construction and deportations. Biden has allowed unaccompanied migrant children to enter the country and restarted a so-called 'catch and release' policy.

    The migrant monthly influx over the summer months has soared, compared with the same period last year, increasing by approximately 80 percent. According to Reuters, the total number of migrant encounters this fiscal year is expected to be the highest since 2000, when US authorities encountered an estimated 1.7 million aliens.

    The current border crisis at the hands of an unprecedented migration surge has been called by some a "humanitarian crisis". US border authorities experience difficulties not only with the surging number of encounters with illegal migrants that are trying to evade law enforcement and sneak into the US, but also with those aliens who are held at border facilities.

    Currently, it is thought that over 15,000 migrants are being held at temporary detention facilities, and agencies have faced a lack of funding, qualified personnel and space, not only for adult migrants but also for unaccompanied minors, who were reported to be held at facilities without proper care and without due regard for anti-pandemic safety protocols.

    Despite the fact that the US administration has dropped a number of its initiatives related to further easing migration restrictions and messaging immigrants “not to come to the US,” it remains the subject of opposition criticism for its handling of the crisis.

    Related:

    DHS Head Mayorkas Criticised Over Refusing to Call Situation at Southern Border 'Crisis'
    Homeland Security Chief Mayorkas, US Senators to Visit Border on Children Crisis
    Kamala Harris 'Laughing' at Border Crisis, Says Republican Rep as He Blasts Homeland Sec Mayorkas
    Tags:
    Alejandro Mayorkas, immigrants, US border, encounters
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Milky Way and Perseid meteor over Mauna Kea.
    Early Perseid Meteor Shower Light's Up Night Sky
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse