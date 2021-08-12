Register
20:33 GMT12 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, testifies during a Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing on the federal government response to COVID-19 on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington

    Fauci Warns All Will ‘Likely’ Need Booster Shots Eventually Amid Vaccine ‘Diminution’

    © AP Photo / Graeme Jennings
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    308
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/11/1081485876_0:100:2833:1693_1200x675_80_0_0_95d9414848a47bdca48261b25de1c113.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108121083592053-fauci-warns-all-will-likely-need-booster-shots-eventually-amid-vaccine-diminution/

    Annual influenza vaccines - flu shots - have become a cash cow for drugmakers, with some 175 million distributed in the 2019-2020 flu season. With the likelihood that COVID-19 will become similarly endemic, drugmakers like Pfizer have salivated at the profits to be made from “durable demand” for their life-saving vaccines.

    The Biden administration’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned on Thursday amid talk of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) preparing to approve a booster shot of some COVID-19 vaccines for people vulnerable to the Delta variant that, eventually, everyone is likely to need another shot as the immune effects wear off.

    “We’re already starting to see indications of some diminution” of vaccine effectiveness, Fauci told CBS on Thursday. The medical adviser heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), an elite medical research facility outside Washington, DC.

    However, he cautioned that “we don’t feel at this particular point that, apart from the immune-compromised, we don’t feel we need to give boosters right now.”

    “No vaccine, at least not within this category, is going to have an indefinite amount of protection,” Fauci later told NBC.

    While the FDA is reportedly preparing to give emergency authorization for a third dose of the respective COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer- BioNTech and Moderna in order to boost the immune systems of vulnerable people, the corporate pharmaceutical giants have been preparing for the eventuality of booster shots for months. 

    Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021
    © REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
    Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021

    In May, Sputnik reported that Pfizer’s long-term business plans project massive profits from COVID-19 drugs as the world goes “from a pandemic situation to an endemic situation,” as Pfizer CFO Frank D’Amelio put it in a March phone call with investors.

    “[F]actors like efficacy, booster ability, clinical utility will basically become very important” when the primary buyers of vaccines become private customers instead of governments. “We view that as, quite frankly, a significant opportunity for our vaccine from a demand perspective, from a pricing perspective,” D'Amelio said, noting that in “normal market conditions,” the price per shot could rise by up to 900%.

    Indeed, earlier this month, the Financial Times reported that in supply contracts with the European Union for billions of shots over the next two years, Pfizer hiked its prices by more than 25% and Moderna upped its prices by 10%. The deals came in the wake of worries about the effectiveness and safety of the cheaper vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson and Oxford-AstraZeneca, the latter of which has been the primary vaccine for the EU and many of its partners.

    A new study by the Mayo Clinic, posted earlier this week on the medRxiv preprint server but which is awaiting full review, has claimed that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta variant of the virus than Pfizer’s vaccine is. The study found that across some of the worst-hit US states in July, breakthrough infections happened in almost twice as many people who received the Pfizer vaccine as had received the Moderna vaccine.
    FILE PHOTO: A health worker prepares a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Calais as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, March 4, 2021.
    © REUTERS / PASCAL ROSSIGNOL
    FILE PHOTO: A health worker prepares a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Calais as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, March 4, 2021.

    As several First World nations with high vaccination rates - including the United States - began considering giving out third shots amid rapid spreading of the Delta variant in July, the World Health Organization urged them to focus on the larger goal of primary vaccination first, as billions of people in the Third World still haven’t gotten any kind of COVID-19 vaccine.

    While the US has fallen behind Western Europe as well as its own rapid vaccination goals, for which it bought up some 1.5 billion shots, it is still well ahead of the poorest parts of the world. According to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, just over 50% of the US population is vaccinated, but just 1.6% of the continent of Africa is vaccinated, and of the roughly 4 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide, 80% "have gone to high- and upper-middle income countries, even though they account for less than half of the world’s population."

    The WHO chief warned last month that the growing disparity was leading to a "two-track pandemic - the haves are opening up, while the have-nots are locking down."

    Despite Ghebreyesus’ comments, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the dilemma was a “false choice,” as the Biden administration believes it can “do both.” 

    Related:

    Biden Supports Pentagon’s Plan to Require COVID Vaccination by Mid-September
    China to Begin Trials on Benefit of Mixing SinoVac, Inovio COVID-19 Vaccines This Autumn
    Co-Creator of AstraZeneca’s Covid Vaccine Says Delta Variant Has Made Herd Immunity Impossible
    Tags:
    COVID-19, booster, vaccine, Anthony S. Fauci, Pfizer, Moderna
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Milky Way and Perseid meteor over Mauna Kea.
    Early Perseid Meteor Shower Light's Up Night Sky
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse