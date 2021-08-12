USGS Detects Massive 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake in South Atlantic, Says No Tsunami Danger to Islands

According to USGS data, the earthquake occurred deep in the Earth's crust, at a depth of 63 kilometers. Its location was about 100 kilometers northeast of Montagu Island, part of the South Sandwich Islands, or 2,150 kilometers southeast of Stanley in the Falkland Islands. St. Helena is of about equal distance.
major #earthquake M7.5 strikes South Sandwich Islands Region 33 min ago. https://t.co/cxtmPI8MXG pic.twitter.com/9DDVaQQVbq— EMSC (@LastQuake) August 12, 2021
As the location was especially remote, with the closest spots of land being desolate volcanic islands, some of which are active, no one has reported having felt the earthquake on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's website as of yet.
Another smaller earthquake of magnitude 5.9 was reported about 15 minutes later at a depth of 47.3 kilometers inside the Earth and about 50 kilometers north of the first quake.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
