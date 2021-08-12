Trump Appeals Court Ruling to Hand Over Some Tax Records to US Lawmakers

The appeal was sent to the District of Columbia Circuit of the US Court of Appeals on behalf of Trump himself, as well as the Trump Organization, Inc. and LLC, the Trump Corporation, DJT Holdings LLC, the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust as well as the Trump Old Post Office LLC.
On Wednesday, Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Congress has authority under the Foreign Emoluments Clause to conduct oversight of federal lease agreements, allowing them to access some of Trump’s financial records for 2017 and 2018.
The lawsuit came as a result of an investigation launched by the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform in 2019. The Committee’s investigative demand for tax records has been met with opposition by Trump in court. The former US president has said Democrats continue their witch hunt against him and try to prevent him to run for office again.
