Video by 'Frustrated' US Border Patrol Agents Shows ‘Logistic Nightmare’ at Packed Migrant Facility

Republicans slammed the escalating migrant crisis as an “absolute catastrophe” generated by the Biden administration as a video in early August showed nearly a thousand illegal immigrants held by border patrol agents under a bridge near the southern border in Texas.

As the Joe Biden administration flounders in its efforts to tackle the crisis at the border caused by its roll-back of many immigration policies set in place by Donald Trump, a troubling new video has surfaced.

Posted by Townhall website, it shows illegal immigrants crammed inside a room at a Border Patrol facility in Texas, feeding into reports that overwhelmed border agents are close to reaching their breaking point.

The website claimed it had been sent the 10-second clip by a “fed up” Border Patrol agent in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

“They are way past capacity – so aliens sit outside because where do you take them? Logistically it’s a nightmare – people want to go to the bathroom, need to eat, women need to breastfeed, and the list goes on...This has surpassed the point of sustainability,” the unidentified agent was cited by the website as saying.

People are seen packing virtually every available surface in the room, seen in the video, which appears to have been recorded through a hallway monitoring window.

Some migrants can be seen lying next to each other head-to-foot, with not all of them wearing masks at the time. Those whose faces are blurred out in the footage appear to be without face coverings, recommended amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There has not been any official comment from US Customs and Border Protection regarding the video.

‘Lying’ to the Public

The Biden administration was accused of lying to the American public about the true situation since the start of the border crisis, former Acting Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan was cited as saying by Townhall.

"Early on when they were saying, 'Hey, nothing to see here, everything is under control,' they were talking about unaccompanied minors. They left out what was happening with single adults and families, conveniently, and I believe, again, they were doing that intentionally to misdirect and lie to the American people," said Morgan.

Commenting the decision taken by officials to move unaccompanied minors to the Department of Health and Human Services shelters, Morgan ldenounced it as no more than a "shell game", as some of the sites have also experienced poor conditions.

"Where is the mainstream media, where's the open border advocates and the Democrats who had crocodile tears in 2019? Where are they now?" questioned the ex-Acting Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection.

‘Inhumane Detention Center’

As facilities across the Southwestern border struggle to deal with the massive influx of illegal immigrants, Border Patrol in recent months has been using the Anzalduas Bridge in Mission as a processing site.

NEW: This is the largest group of migrants we’ve ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX. Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people. We can only get a look at the area with our drone. There’s a popular Rio Grande crossing area nearby. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/AsAygsO966 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 1, 2021

​After footage emerged of close to a thousand people being held under the bridge in extreme heat, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) nonprofit called on the Biden administration to shut down the “inhumane detention center”.

GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) linked the drone footage posted by Fox News’ Bill Melugin Angeles to her Twitter post, denouncing “an absolute catastrophe from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and House & Senate Democrats”.

An absolute catastrophe from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and House & Senate Democrats. #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/Kd6FJDWpvo — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 1, 2021

Calls for Urgent Action

Illegal crossings on the US southern border have hit a 20-year high under Joe Biden. In July, the US set another monthly record with 210,000 migrant encounters on the border, according to government data.

More than 10,000 people were in custody in the Rio Grande Valley, and over 2,200 unaccompanied children were being held in Border Patrol facilities as of August 1 alone, according to a Reuters analysis of government data.

The White House has been fending off criticism over its insufficient measures to deal with the border crisis.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on the administration to take action.

They sent a letter to Biden, stating:

“We write to you with a sense of urgency regarding the escalating situation at our southern border. In doing so, we hope to demonstrate that this bicameral concern is neither partisan nor political.”

​US President Joe Biden has been repeatedly blamed by Republicans for creating the crisis at the border by abolishing a number of strict “zero tolerance” Trump-era immigration policies. Among other things, the current administration green-lighted entry for unaccompanied children who cross the border, and halted a “Remain in Mexico” program and many deportations.