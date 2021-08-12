Awkward Moment: Biden Сonfuses Gov. Gretchen Whitmer With Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm - Video

US President Joe Biden is no stranger to blunders and awkward behaviour: just earlier this week he seemingly took a cue from a Secret Service agent to follow the sidewalk path into the White House and followed the security officer across the lawn, prompting social media users to mock him for "getting lost in the bushes".

Joe Biden had a ‘virtual’ meeting with governors and mayors at the White House on Wednesday, where he appeared to confuse Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

"I think we're making some real progress, but thank you again Jennifer for what you've done and continue to do,' Biden said," Joe Biden told Whitmer.

The event was related to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed through the US Senate on Wednesday.

Whitmer, whose name had actually popped up on the screen where Biden had been looking, simply thanked Biden for his leadership, leading to the passage of the bill in the Senate.

This is not the first name mix-up Biden, a notorious gaffe machine, has made in the past months.

Just a couple of months ago, he forgot the name of Pete Buttigieg's husband, calling him Kristen instead of Chasten, then made a combo mistake when he twice mispronounced the name of his Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and called him by the wrong title.

POTUS also seemingly struggled to remember the name of his Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin back in March, describing him as "the guy who runs that outfit over there".