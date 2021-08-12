'Screw Your Freedom': Schwarzenegger Offers Harsh Message for Anti-Maskers

As new coronavirus cases continue to mushroom across the United States, mask mandates were reinforced in several states, even for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19, prompting a backlash and opposition by some GOP conservatives in the country.

American actor and ex-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger responded to those opposing the request to wear face masks amid increasing coronavirus cases in the United States.

He shared his message to anti-maskers during a conversation with Bianna Golodryga and Alexander Vindman of CNN.

"Screw your freedom", the former bodybuilder stated to those who think that health science mask mandates are a violation of their constitutional rights. "Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities."

Schwarzenegger argued that one cannot simply claim rights to "have the right to do X, Y and Z", because it "gets serious" when it "affects other people".

"You cannot say, 'No one is going to tell me that I'm going to stop here, that I have to stop at this traffic light here. I'm going to go right through it.' Then you kill someone else, and then it is your doing," he said, comparing virus guidelines with traffic laws. "This is the same thing with the virus. You cannot go not put the mask on because when you breathe, you can infect someone else. And you can infect someone that then gets sick and may die."

While admitting that one is free to not wear a mask, Schwarzenegger called those who do not wear them "schmucks", "because you're supposed to protect the fellow members around you."

Yesterday while I was talking with @AVindman and @biannagolodryga about Alex’s new book, I was asked about my comment about COVID misinformation that all of you are sharing. Here was my answer: pic.twitter.com/8LKhPIJ1Eu — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 11, 2021

​The Terminator star himself received a coronavirus vaccine back in January, sharing a video of the procedure. He has been a vocal advocate of social distancing and mask guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

His opinion of anti-maskers comes as coronavirus cases again surge in the United States, prompting additional guidelines and the reinstatement of mask mandates, even for those who are vaccinated. In some GOP-controlled states, like Florida and Texas, Republican lawmakers have attempted to ban the mask mandates, facing court battles and protests.