Sen. Manchin Voices 'Serious Concerns' Over Fellow Dems' $3.5 Trillion Spending Budget

Earlier on Wednesday, the US Senate voted 50-49 to adopt a budget resolution that calls for as much as $3.5 trillion in social spending. Opponents of the budget blueprint, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), have argued that they will not support a bill with such a steep price tag.

Shortly after Senate Democrats' budget resolution passed along party lines, Sen. Joe Manchin (R-WV) released a statement clarifying that while he voted 'yes,' he is opposed to Congress adding "trillions of dollars more to nearly $29 trillion of national debt."

"I have serious concerns about the grave consequences facing West Virginians and every American family if Congress decides to spend another $3.5 trillion," Manchin, a moderate Democrat, wrote. "Over the past year, Congress has injected more than $5 trillion of stimulus into the American economy - more than any time since World War II - to respond to the pandemic."

The US senator from West Virginia argued that rising inflation rates and the "millions" of jobs that remain unfilled in the US "are not indications of an economy that requires trillions of dollars in additional spending."

My statement raising concerns about the consequences of passing a $3.5 trillion budget: pic.twitter.com/gGsEXcVTxd — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) August 11, 2021

He added that it would be "irresponsible" to continue spending at such a level without consideration of the negative effects the growing national debt will have on future generations.

The Democrats' budget plan calls for increased spending on a number of key priorities, including immigration reform and climate change. It also seeks to establish new social programs like subsidized home health care for the elderly and universal preschool education.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), another moderate Democrat, similarly expressed to the Arizona Republic last month that she will support the procedural start, but not a bill with such a steep cost.

"After reviewing the Senate Budget Committee's outline, I have told Senate leadership and [US President Joe] Biden that I support many of the goals in this proposal to continue creating jobs, growing American competitiveness and expanding economic opportunities for Arizonans," she wrote in a July 28 statement.

"I have also made clear that while I will support beginning this process, I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion -- and in the coming months, I will work in good faith to develop this legislation with my colleagues and the administration to strengthen Arizona's economy and help Arizona's everyday families get ahead."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has acknowledged that those within his caucus have varying opinions on the spending bill's price tag.

"I can tell you this on reconciliation: One, we are going to all come together to get something done. And two, we’ll have every part of the Biden plan in a big, bold, robust way," he told reporters.

Sinema and Manchin are the only two Democratic senators who have come out against spending toward the higher end of the framework. Their opposition to the increases of social spending mirror that of the Senate Minority Leader, who has said the Democrats' proposal is full of "historically reckless taxing and spending."

"Republicans do not currently have the votes to spare American families this nightmare," McConnell said during Tuesday remarks on the chamber floor. "But we will debate. We will vote. We will stand up and be counted. And the people of this country will know exactly which Senators fought for them."