'He Was Not Completely Insane': Tucker Carlson Questions Circumstances of Gov. Cuomo's Resignation

Describing Cuomo as an “awful governor,” the Fox News host argued that the people who now plan to run for the governor of New York, such as Letitia James and Bill de Blasio, are arguably worse.

As New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation amid allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has questioned the situation at hand.

Pointing out that Cuomo has been governor of New York for almost eleven years, Carlson inquired about why the public "just learned" about Cuomo "harassing so many women."

Carlson observed that one of Cuomo’s accusers, Lindsay Boylan, who alleged that he sexually harassed her in 2018, only made her allegations public in 2020, "almost immediately after the news media called the presidential race for Joe Biden."

"Could it be that the second that call was made, Andrew Cuomo had outlived his usefulness and it might be time to crush him and move on to someone who’s easier to control?" Carlson wondered aloud. "If you think that’s a conspiracy theory, you don’t live in New York, where that kind of thinking is common."

The Fox host criticised the investigation report by New York AG Letitia James into the allegations against Cuomo, arguing that "the closer you read that report, the more you are likely to notice that large portions of it are absurd."

For example, Carlson noted that Cuomo is accused in the report of "allowing senior staff members to sit on his lap at official functions," with James characterising it as "evidence of a hostile work environment."

However, the report also mentions that "none of these senior staff reported feeling uncomfortable by this behaviour," Carlson remarked.

"So they liked sitting in Andrew Cuomo’s lap. Weird, but who are we to judge? Weirder things are happening right now," he said. "How is this harassment? How was this a violation of the law? She’s the attorney general. Her job is not to pass moral judgment on the occupants of high office in New York, but to enforce the laws passed by the legislature."

Carlson also lamented that, even though "Cuomo was an awful governor" he was not "completely insane," and that people who plan to run for the governor of New York – Letitia James, Al Sharpton, and Bill de Blasio – are worse than him.

"These people, just being honest, are worse than Andrew Cuomo. But because someone sat in Andrew Cuomo’s lap, they may soon run the state of New York," he surmised.