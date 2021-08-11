Senator Cory Booker's Resolution Speech Against Defunding the Police Riles Up Online Crowd

US Democratic Senator Cory Booker has caused a stir following his animated speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday evening. He endorsed a resolution proposed by Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville to “block federal funding to local municipalities that ‘defund the police,’” as The New York Post puts it.
“This senator has given the gift that finally once and for all we can put to bed this scurrilous accusation that somebody in this great, esteemed body would want to defund the police,” Booker declared.
"This is a gift," Cory Booker says in an animated speech praising Tommy Tuberville's non-binding amendment to punish localities that defund the police.— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 11, 2021
"I am sure I will see no political ads attacking anybody here over defund the police."
It passed 99-0, all Dems voted for it. pic.twitter.com/GUqAfcSlxH
The Democratic senator’s statements elicited a somewhat mixed reaction on social media; while some netizens applauded his actions, others took a dim view.
what is hilarious about this is that while Booker thinks he's playing chess and everyone else is playing checkers, the Republicans will still accuse every single idiot who voted for this nonsense of being for defunding the police. The Dems always play to lose.— Keeanga-Yamahtta T. (@KeeangaYamahtta) August 11, 2021
I’ve heard this said about Dems so many times, but I don’t know one person, Democrat or Republican, who actually wants to defund police anywhere. This was a great reaction by Booker.— Gracious sakes alive (@latoo2) August 11, 2021
Cory Booker just trolled every single MAGA GOP member who says all the "radical left" wants to do is "Defund the Police."— The Jewish Ginger Resister (@EricHaftelLive) August 11, 2021
Booker says every senator should also make clear they want "to fund the police, believe in God, country & apple pie."
I simply love this man!#DemVoice1 pic.twitter.com/E6x9NO2Y1M
Well, if there were any question about @CoryBooker and his commitment to moving away from punitive, abusive, and consistently documented police violence rooted in anti-Black racism, it's been answered.— Jawanza James Williams | He, Him| 🌹 (@Jawanza) August 11, 2021
You are wrong. You've hurt us. This is shocking beyond belief. https://t.co/SoGjDYhnMX
The amendment proposed by Tuberville passed, with all 99 senators present voting for it.
“The American taxpayers in Alabama [shouldn’t] have to pick up the tab for the local leaders in Oregon and Minnesota who value the woke ‘Defund the Police’ movement over their own community’s safety,” Tuberville himself said during his remarks, as quoted by the newspaper.
