Senate Democrats Pass $3.5 Trillion Budget Resolution in Bid to Ram Through Massive Spending Bill

The Senate passed a one trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure plan on Tuesday as part of an effort to push President Joe Biden’s sweeping economic agenda through Congress, which is touted as a plan to “revitalise America’s infrastructure."

The Democratic-held Senate voted along party lines 50-49 to pass a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early on Wednesday ahead of its August recess. The measure passed after a series of amendment votes known as a "vote-a-rama," which kicked off on Tuesday afternoon.

Democrat-led committees will accordingly be required to draft sections of a massive spending bill that is the cornerstone of a much-touted agenda to “bolster the social safety net.”

The resolution presupposes expanding paid family and medical leave, rendering child care more accessible, and lowering Medicare eligibility age, among other things. It also calls to expand green energy, curb climate change through initiatives such as business tax incentives, consumer rebates, and polluter fees.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has indicated that he hopes the committees will submit their first drafts of legislation by 15 September.

The next step will require the Democratic-controlled House to pass the budget resolution. According to Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, while the House is initially meant to remain on recess until 20 September, the chamber would return on August 23 to consider the resolution.

‘Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan’

Earlier on Tuesday, the Senate also voted 69-30 to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, with 19 Republicans casting their votes together with the 50 Democrats. The legislation sets aside $550 billion in new funding to cover transportation, broadband, and utilities.

Access to quick, reliable broadband internet isn't a luxury. It's key to the economic growth and quality-of-life of our communities. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would provide $65 billion to close the digital gap & expand access to broadband to all our communities. pic.twitter.com/xSkcdbKFOi — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) August 11, 2021

BIG NEWS: The Senate just passed the first major infrastructure package for our country in over a decade!



It will revitalise America's infrastructure & give people, businesses & our economy the tools to succeed in the 21st century



Now we're working to pass our budget resolution — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 10, 2021

​“The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will modernise and upgrade our roads, bridges, ports, and other key infrastructure assets,” said a statement by the 10 senators who crafted the bill, led by Republican Rob Portman of Ohio and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

‘Reckless Spending Spree’

The GOP has lambasted the massive spending proposal, along with the tax hikes on corporations and the wealthy that Democrats intend to resort to cover the “spending spree.” US Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), a Senate Budget Committee member, issued a statement on the Senate Democrats passing their FY22 Budget Resolution, saying:

“… Senate Democrats … passed a purely partisan budget resolution aimed at growing federal government spending by over $4 trillion. Their reckless tax-and-spend agenda is a threat to the American people and their way of life. It would dramatically expand the federal bureaucracy, raise the cost of living, and lower the value of Americans’ hard-earned income.”

The budget resolution needs to be approved by both chambers before the Democrats can move on to their coveted reconciliation plan, which should be drafted and considered in the fall.

Budget reconciliation will allow the Democrats to pass the legislation on a party-line vote, without a Republican vote, if the Senate is split 50-50 by party, with Vice President Kamala Harris wielding the tie-break vote.