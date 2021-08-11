'Nasty, Sticky, Stinky': Tweeps Echo Cardi B's 'It's Giving Itchy' Verdict on Celebs Not Bathing

Fans on social media have been weighing in after numerous celebrities admitted in recent days they don’t bathe daily. Jake Gyllenhaal said he found bathing “to be less necessary” during an interview with Vanity Fair.

Rapper Cardi B has waded into the recently triggered debate about why so many celebrities have revealed that they don’t bathe regularly.

The 28-year old Grammy-award winning artist tweeted her puzzlement over the slew of admissions on Tuesday, adding that failing to shower was surely “giving itchy.”

Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? 🤨 It’s giving itchy. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2021

Several stars have revealed that they eschewed daily showering rituals.

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times… I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves,” Jake Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair last week while promoting Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance.

A few days prior, actress Kristen Bell and comedian and podcast host Dax Shepard on "The View" claimed they typically wait for their daughters to “stink” before bathing them.

Mila Kunis, 37, and Ashton Kutcher, 43, appeared on an episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast saying they believed their children Wyatt and Dimitri should be cleaned only if “you can see the dirt on them”.

"Otherwise, there's no point," claimed the couple.

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently raised a stink on social media when they revealed that bathing isn’t a part of their daily schedule. During an appearance on the podcast Armchair Expert, the couple divulged that they bathe only when necessary. https://t.co/fLDV7MmEIp — Everyday Health (@EverydayHealth) August 10, 2021

Wading into the bathing debate, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted that he showers multiple times a day and is the “opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb”.

Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb.

Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’.

Shower (warm) after my workout before work.

Shower (hot) after I get home from work.

Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower 🧼 🎶 https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2021

​Jason Mamoa, of “Aquaman” fame, told Access Hollywood on Monday, “I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me.”

The twittersphere reverberated with comments, with many sharing rapper Cardi B’s confusion over the trend

It’s giving sticky and that’s disgusting — Milfiana 🧁 (@POOTYTANGJESSS) August 11, 2021

stanky fishy stanky fishy burnin and itchin burnin and itchin — GX2099🐉 (@GXLBERT_) August 10, 2021

don’t wash your legs? oh no get me off planet earth NOW 😭😭 — moonlitcrushes (@EndlessTea1) August 10, 2021

Like i cant believe this is the reality we are living in 😩 — Rose 🌹💎 (@rihcardiempress) August 10, 2021

I need to shower every day- I don’t know how someone can go WEEKS that’s just gross — Ruby Marroquin (@RubyMarroquin12) August 10, 2021

It's giving itchy and nasty. But the Rock and Jason Momoa made SURE to let the world know they don't do that shi*t! I respect it! 😂 — Ms. B Got A Big Booty (@bookwormbev) August 10, 2021

I never seen anyone say they don't shower. Having said that, it's like a world of weirdos out here atm. — Big K (Chosen one) (@mrkosii) August 10, 2021

​Other social media users marvelled at how people actually found the time for such an odd topic of conversation.

This IS IS The WORST discussion about showering i've seen. You should /and need to shower every day and that's It!!! Specially chikdren.(not only when they smell bad) . We ARE human beings not Animals . Even Animals ARE more clean than some humans. #showerfun — 🇵🇹 SUMMER OF LOVE☀️☀️☀️ (@Maria86663835) August 10, 2021