11:11 GMT11 August 2021
    US rapper Cardi B waves as she arrives prior to the Chanel Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Grand Palais in Paris, on October 1, 2019.

    'Nasty, Sticky, Stinky': Tweeps Echo Cardi B's 'It's Giving Itchy' Verdict on Celebs Not Bathing

    © AFP 2021 / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT
    Fans on social media have been weighing in after numerous celebrities admitted in recent days they don’t bathe daily. Jake Gyllenhaal said he found bathing “to be less necessary” during an interview with Vanity Fair.

    Rapper Cardi B has waded into the recently triggered debate about why so many celebrities have revealed that they don’t bathe regularly.

    The 28-year old Grammy-award winning artist tweeted her puzzlement over the slew of admissions on Tuesday, adding that failing to shower was surely “giving itchy.”

    Several stars have revealed that they eschewed daily showering rituals.

    “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times… I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves,” Jake Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair last week while promoting Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance.

    A few days prior, actress Kristen Bell and comedian and podcast host Dax Shepard on "The View" claimed they typically wait for their daughters to “stink” before bathing them.

    Mila Kunis, 37, and Ashton Kutcher, 43, appeared on an episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast saying they believed their children Wyatt and Dimitri should be cleaned only if “you can see the dirt on them”.

    "Otherwise, there's no point," claimed the couple.

    Wading into the bathing debate, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted that he showers multiple times a day and is the “opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb”.

    Jason Mamoa, of “Aquaman” fame, told Access Hollywood on Monday, “I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me.”

    The twittersphere reverberated with comments, with many sharing rapper Cardi B’s confusion over the trend

    ​Other social media users marvelled at how people actually found the time for such an odd topic of conversation.

