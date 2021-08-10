'Piece of Sh*t Politicians': US Comedian Blasts Governor DeSantis Over Opposition to Mask Mandates

American actor and comedian Bill Burr has slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for signing an executive order prohibiting mask mandates amid the spike in COVID infections in the state.
According to the New York Post, Burr delivered his payload of barbs on his “Monday Morning Podcast.”
"DeSantis, whoever this guy is – and they have the most grumpiest-looking photo ever of this guy – is starting to build stature in 2024, and he says he disagrees on mask mandates."
The comedian also joked about the sheer amount of people who "not only own a microscope or even have a pair of scrubs, unless they went to some Halloween party," but who still question doctors.
"These f*cking piece of sh*t politicians," Burr said. "He knows that that’s what his fanbase wants him to do, so that’s what the f*ck he’s gonna do. Unbelievable."
On Friday, the Sunshine State witnessed a massive upsurge of newly-reported COVID infections, with at least 23,903 new cases being logged, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
