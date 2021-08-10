Register
18:10 GMT10 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - This photo from Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015, shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul during a cabinet meeting at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo faces possible impeachment following findings from an independent investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James

    Cuomo Donors Reportedly Pushed His Deputy to Take Over Even Before Release of Damning AG Report

    © AP Photo / Mike Groll
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083560767_0:136:3400:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_9fa1df637d588b2334f07927134d5fe9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108101083574867-cuomo-donors-reportedly-pushed-his-deputy-to-take-over-even-before-release-of-damning-ag-report/

    The New York governor, once the darling of the Democratic establishment over his pandemic response and attacks on Donald Trump, resigned on Tuesday amid several separate investigations against him centered around his alleged groping of and lewd comments to at least 11 current and former female staffers working for his administration.

    Influential business donors began a quiet push to encourage New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul to run for the governorship next year in the wake of the scandals associated with Andrew Cuomo, CNBC has reported, citing people said to be familiar with the situation.

    Hochul, who became acting governor on Tuesday after Cuomo’s resignation, is said to have begun discussing her potential political future with financiers in recent weeks, even before the 3 August release of a damning report by the attorney general’s office accusing Cuomo of sexually harassing at least 11 colleagues.

    “Everybody has been reaching out to her,” CNBC’s source said. “They are offering advice, and she’s listening." The source noted that in addition to business donors who once firmly backed Cuomo, Hochul was "taking advice" from state lawmakers and other officials.

    John Yurtchuk, chair of Calspan Corp, a Buffalo-based technology company, told CNBC that he made a phone call to Hochul to encourage her to run in the 2022 election before the release of the attorney general’s report. “I just said, ‘You’d be a great governor. I’m just letting you know,' so she knows where her supporters might lie. I’d step up for her,” Yurtchuk said. He said he contributed $5,000 to Hochul’s election campaign last month.

    The businessman added that Hochul told him that “she’s been hearing” similar things from other donors. Yurtchuk did not specify what about the lieutenant governor’s performance would make her “great” in the governor’s seat.

    In this still image from video, Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in Albany, N.Y. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Cuomo has resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19. (Office of the Governor of New York via AP)
    © REUTERS
    Andrew Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment, Paving Way for NY’s First Female Governor Kathy Hochul
    A senior unnamed media executive and Democrat mega donor was reportedly "signalled to" by Hochul’s aides to be prepared to start raising money in the event she took over.

    Jeffrey Gural, a New York real estate mogul who threw money Cuomo’s way in past elections, said he spoke to Hochul about the situation in July, and that she “laughed” after he told her about his plans to publicly attack the governor over his behaviour. Gural too donated $5,000 to Hochul’s campaign in July.

    One anonymous "longtime Cuomo donor" who refused to be named for fear of retribution indicated that Cuomo’s removal ahead of the 2022 election would allow Hochul to “establish dominion over the party” before the vote. New York State is a Democratic-leaning state in both presidential and state elections, with George Pataki being the last Republican to hold the job before his resignation in 2002.

    Republican Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa speaks to media as protesters rally for impeachment of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo outside his Manhattan offices in New York City, New York, U.S., August 4, 2021.
    © REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
    Cuomo Lawyers Say Harassment Charges Plot to Remove Him, Ask for Case Transcripts
    Despite the sexual harassment allegations against him, a looming impeachment inquiry, investigations by law enforcement in four separate New York jurisdictions and pressure from New York leaders and congressional leaders and President Joe Biden to resign, Cuomo spent a week defying demands that he quit and insisting that he did nothing wrong. His lawyers have alleged that the harassment charges against him were part of a plot to remove him using a “premeditated narrative.”

    The now ex-governor’s third term would have expired in 2022, and Cuomo had previously not out running again. He still reportedly has $18 million+ in campaign cash, with Hochul’s war chest containing about $1.7 million.

    Attorney General Letitia James’s press conference on her office’s investigation last week followed a months’ long probe which began in the spring of 2021 after multiple women came forward in late 2020 to accuse Cuomo of molesting them and, in at least one case, attempting to pressure them into staying silent. The accusations against Cuomo range from lewd and inappropriate comments to inappropriate touching of the women’s private areas.

    A formal impeachment inquiry by New York State’s legislature was formed to investigate the harassment allegations, plus Cuomo’s alleged illegal misuse of government resources to help write a book on his state’s coronavirus response, and claims that his policies caused the deaths of as many as 15,000 seniors in nursing homes at the start of the pandemic by locking them up with coronavirus-positive individuals. The latter claims have fallen by the wayside amid the sexual harassment probe, and the Department of Justice announced last month that it would not be pursuing criminals charges against Cuomo or other governors over their pandemic response measures.

    Related:

    Disgraced NY Governor Cuomo Reportedly Faces Probe Over Misuse of State Resources to Write His Book
    Cuomo Reportedly Refused to Hire a Woman 'Not Pretty Enough' When Working in Bill Clinton Admin
    Andrew Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment, Paving Way for NY’s First Female Governor Kathy Hochul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse