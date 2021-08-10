Rashida Tlaib Seen Dancing, Maskless at Crowded Wedding in Area With 'Substantial' COVID Risk

A number of social media users have criticised Tlaib for her non-masked appearance at the wedding, with some calling her out for hypocrisy.

US Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib was recently spotted at a large indoor gathering with no face mask on.

According to Fox News, she was captured on video in the Instagram story of a band called Bassam Saleh, with the congresswoman seen maskless, posing for pictures, and dancing at what appears to be a wedding.

The event in question reportedly took place in Dearborn, a city in Wayne County in Michigan, with Fox noting that said county is currently rated by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as an orange zone, i.e. area with "substantial" COVID-19 transmission, "one of two risk categories the CDC guidelines call for indoor masking for people regardless of their vaccination status."

​On the same day that the video emerged, Tlaib tweeted her criticism of Republican Senator Rand Paul for urging people in the US to resist new CDC guidelines.

Tlaib insisted that Paul was "throwing a tantrum" even as Kentucky, the state he represents, "is being swallowed whole by this virus, again."

"People are getting sick and dying. 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19," she wrote. "He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus."

As a result, a number of social media users have called out Tlaib for hypocrisy.

Just saw that you were at a wedding, dancing, no mask. Clearly the whole mask thing is a scam. I won't be wearing one. — Gilead (@GiladsWorld) August 10, 2021

How was the wedding … we all saw you dancing without a mask in a Orange Zone ? How can you tell us one thing and do the opposite ? We all are in this together right ? Hummmm — lori (@lori30215538) August 10, 2021