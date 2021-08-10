Space Force Reluctant to Spearhead Pentagon's UFO Investigation Programme – Report

The US Space Force is “conflicted” over the prospect of leading the country’s effort to collect information about UFOs, Politico reports.
According to the media outlet, while the Pentagon is contemplating the replacement for its temporary UAP Task Force (UAPTF) – formed in 2020 and led by the Navy – the Space Force is reportedly not thrilled about the prospect of spearheading the operation as its leadership is “still struggling to rebrand an organisation that has been lampooned since before its birth.”
"They really are sensitive to that," said a former intelligence official who "is advising the military in the planning." "They want people to take them seriously. They don't want to do anything that is embarrassing. But this is national security. This is their job."
The official, however, suggested that the Space Force taking control of UFO-related matters from the Navy "makes perfect sense" due to the former armed forces branch having "more expansive geographic responsibilities" and access to global surveillance tech.
"There is no limit to the Space Force mission. It doesn't have a geographic boundary like the other services," they said.
As the media outlet points out, the Pentagon has so far offered little in the way of details about the “deliberations” regarding the future replacement for its UAP Task Force.
"Planning for an activity to take over the UAPTF’s mission is ongoing," Pentagon Spokesperson Susan Gough said.
