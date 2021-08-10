Register
19:42 GMT10 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The seal of the United States Department of Justice is seen on the outside of the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, US, on 17 August 2020.

    DOJ to Review Long-Classified 9/11 Files as Victims' Relations Push for Increased Transparency

    © REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083433749_0:320:3071:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_e164aad3d3a007e2edee0aad764e6137.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108101083572265-doj-to-review-long-classified-911-files-as-victims-relations-push-for-increased-transparency/

    More than 1,600 people who have been affected by the September 11 attacks released a letter addressed to President Joe Biden to say they could not “in good faith” welcome his visit to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the twin towers until he “fulfills his commitment” to release documents so far blocked by the government.

    The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that it will review previously withheld information related to the September 11, 2001, attacks as pressure mounts for greater transparency in the run-up to the 20th anniversary of the tragedy.

    Four California-bound passenger planes were hijacked by al-Qaeda* terrorists on 11 September 2001: one crashed into the Pentagon, one into the north tower of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre and another into the south (both of which collapsed), and the last crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania having been brought down by the passengers. The attack resulted in just under 3,000 deaths.

    Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY
    © AP Photo / AMY SANCETTA
    Smoke billows from the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center before they collapsed on September 11, 2001 in New York, NY

    The two-page letter filed in Manhattan's federal court on Monday said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had recently concluded an investigation scrutinising some of the 9/11 hijackers and potential co-conspirators.

    Accordingly, it is now in a position to determine whether information it previously considered sensitive could now be shared, despite prior court rulings "upholding the government’s privilege assertions".

    No details of the probe, referred to as the 'Subfile Investigation' were contained in the filing.

    “The FBI will disclose such information on a rolling basis as expeditiously as possible,” stated the DoJ.

    President Joe Biden hailed the department's move, saying his administration was “committed to ensuring the maximum degree of transparency under the law.”

    “In this vein, I welcome the Department of Justice’s filing today, which pledges to conduct a fresh review of documents where the government has previously asserted privileges, and to do so as quickly as possible,” said Biden.

    Government ‘Withholding’ Crucial Info

    The DoJ decision follows long-standing criticism from relations of those who died in the terrorist attacks over the US government’s handling of key details pertaining to the investigation.

    Last week, more than 1,600 people affected by the September 11 attacks released a letter addressed to Biden, reminding him of his campaign pledge in October 2020 to the 9/11 community to "err on the side of disclosure" in the name of "full truth and accountability".

    New York City firefighters stand at Ground Zero in New York.
    © AP Photo / Tina Fineberg
    New York City firefighters stand at Ground Zero in New York.

    Ahead of 9/11's 20th anniversary, the letter urged President Biden to refrain from his stated desire to visit Ground Zero in New York City to mark the occasion until he “fulfills his commitment".

    The letter underscored that the conclusion of the 9/11 Commission’s work in 2004 had amassed investigative evidence implicating Saudi government officials in supporting the attacks, yet the DoJ and FBI had sought to keep this information secret.

    An advocate for 9/11 victims, Brett Eagleson, whose father perished in the attack on the World Trade Center, said in a statement that “we have heard many empty promises before.” CNN cited him as adding:

    “We hope the Biden administration comes forward now to provide the information the 9/11 community has waited to receive for 20 years, so we can stand together with the president at Ground Zero on 9/11.”

    The wife of another victim, Terry Strada, said:

    “We appreciate that President Biden recognises that long-standing questions about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the worst-ever terrorist attack on American soil remain unanswered, but nobody should be fooled by this half-hearted, insufficient commitment to transparency [that] only applies to a subset of cherry-picked documents that the FBI has already identified for review.”

    This comes as a long-running Manhattan lawsuit on behalf of thousands of victims accusing Saudi Arabia of complicity in the attacks witnessed a spate of depositions this year, with former Saudi officials questioned. However, the trove of sensitive documents remains sealed.

    A multitude of US government investigations investigated ties between Saudi nationals and some of the airplane hijackers - 15 of the 19 terrorists were Saudi, as was Osama bin Laden, whose al-Qaeda network masterminded the attacks. However, the investigations claim to have fallen short of establishing direct involvement of the Saudi government.

    © AP Photo / Will Morris
    In this 11 September 2001 file photo, damage to the outer ring of the Pentagon is shown after a hijacked airliner crashed into the building

    Public documents released in the past two decades - including by the 9/11 Commission, which assembled a timeline of the run-up to the attacks - have revealed how the first hijackers to arrive in the US, (Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar), were met and helped by a Saudi, Omar al-Bayoumi, who helped them navigate western society and lease an apartment in San Diego. The man had ties to the Saudi government, investigators have said.

    In 2004 the commission said it had found no evidence the Saudi government or senior Saudi officials had funded al-Qaeda. The Saudi government has denied any connection to the hijackers or to Osama bin Laden.

    *al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    9/11, 9/11, 9/11, 9/11 attacks, Department of Justice, US Department of Justice, al-Qaida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain, 10 August 2021
    Messi: Argentine Legend Arrives in France to Join Paris Saint-Germain After Barcelona Exit
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse