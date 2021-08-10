Register
04:28 GMT10 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden walks out to depart for Delaware via Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 6, 2021

    Former Trump Legal Adviser Claims Biden Committed 'Impeachable Offenses'

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    241
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083567557_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_5afc9e2441fba0f55fae6e8b1fb0ba46.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108101083567587-former-trump-legal-adviser-claims-biden-committed-impeachable-offenses/

    Jenna Ellis was hired in November 2019 by the Trump campaign as a senior legal adviser. From November 2020 till January 2021, Ellis was also part of a group investigating Trump's claims of election fraud.

    A former Trump legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, called for the impeachment of US President Joe Biden, claiming that he committed "impeachable offenses".

    Adding another voice to the number of conservative critics of the Biden administration who are calling for the president's impeachment, Ellis pointed at Biden's immigration policy that she says resulted in a migrant crisis on the southern US border, and a CDC eviction moratorium that the president "knows is in bad faith".

    "[...] Listen, this is something where we’ve seen that any of these surges of COVID-19 can be directly attributed to these migrants that are coming in illegally crossing the border," Ellis claimed to Newsmax, adding that, "now Joe Biden's solution is to what? Just offer them a vaccination? I mean, that’s something that clearly, I think, this is a violation of his oath of office".

    Ellis also called on Republicans to push impeachment efforts now even though they do not have a majority in Congress.

    "There are multiple things that Joe Biden is doing here that do, in my view, constitute impeachable offenses," Ellis continued, stating, "I think that if the Republicans in Congress want to take seriously — you know any of their standing in terms of the congressional mandate to review the chief executive and to not let him get away with clearly unconstitutional behavior".

    Ellis has also tweeted for a Biden impeachment.

    ​Earlier, celebrity political commentators Mark Levin and Dan Bongino called for a Biden impeachment, suggesting the use of the 25th Amendment to remove what they characterize as the "most disastrous president in modern American history". The 25th Amendment allows the transfer of power from a US president to the vice president if POTUS is found to be "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office".

    The US Constitution says that a president, or any other civil officer in the United States, can be impeached in the event of being guilty of "Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors", without naming those specific individual "high crimes and misdemeanors".

    Related:

    GOP Rep Believes Republicans Could See 'Pressure' to Impeach Biden if They Flip House in 2022
    Biden on Trump's Acquittal in Second Impeachment Trial: 'Substance of the Charge is Not in Dispute'
    As Democrats Scold Biden Over Immigration Policy, GOP Seeks to Impeach Him Over Eviction Moratorium
    Tags:
    US, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, impeachment
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse