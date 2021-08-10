Two More Women Serve Cuomo With Sexual Harassment Allegations, Report Claims

After a total of 11 women claimed that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed them, the latter faces calls to resign. One of his top aides, Melissa DeRosa, earlier stepped down from her position amid the allegations.

The office of the New York State Attorney General received additional allegations of sexual harassment by Governor Andrew Cuomo from two more women, the New York Post reported on Monday, citing an unnamed source said to be familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the women were told that the investigation was over and that they should contact local law enforcement instead.

The specifics of the allegations, and the identities of the women, were not revealed in the report. The source told the New York Post that State Attorney General Letitia James was not briefed on the new allegations.

The report comes as Cuomo remains in the crosshairs over multiple allegations of sexual harassment that he is said to have committed toward at least 11 women, nine of whom are current or former employees.

While the governor remains adamant that he is innocent, insisting that he never "inappropriately touched" anyone, he faces multiple calls to step down from the job, as even US President Joe Biden has suggested that he resign.

Reports emerged suggesting that Cuomo does not intend to give up, and is trying to strike a deal with prosecutors to avoid a possible impeachment, which would be the first in the state since 1913. According to Cuomo, the investigation into sexual harassment claims is politically motivated.