01:23 GMT10 August 2021
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he speaks, Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Shul of Bal Harbour, a Jewish community center in Surfside, Fla. DeSantis visited the South Florida temple to denounce anti-Semitism and stand with Israel, while signing a bill into law that would require public schools in his state to set aside moments of silence for children to meditate or pray

    DeSantis Threatens to Withold Salaries of Education Officials Who Enact Mask Mandates

    US
    by
    On Friday, Florida recorded its biggest single-day increase in newly reported COVID-19 infections, logging at least 23,903 new coronavirus cases, according to the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The second-largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases took place on Thursday, when the state saw at least 22,783 new cases of COVID-19.

    While Florida has recently recorded more new coronavirus infections than any other state, Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is pushing to roll back scientifically proven mitigation measures, including mask mandates, and is now facing backlash from both his constituents and even members of his own party. 

    DeSantis, who has signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates - even for schools with unvaccinated students, signaled that the state government is prepared to go the extra mile to enforce the measure. 

    "With respect to enforcing any financial consequences for noncompliance of state law regarding these rules and ultimately the rights of parents to make decisions about their children’s education and health care decisions, it would be the goal of the State Board of Education to narrowly tailor any financial consequences to the offense committed," he said in a statement to CBS Miami

    DeSantis went on to suggest that the Florida Board of Education could "withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school board members" who "led to the violation of law." 

    "Education funding is intended to benefit students first and foremost, not systems," the statement concluded. "The Governor’s priorities are protecting parents’ rights and ensuring that every student has access to a high-quality education that meets their unique needs."

    While many working parents would be happy for their children to move away from virtual learning and the possible child care fees associated with it, some view the rollback of mask mandates as potentially dangerous to the health of their children, and those who they encounter if they contract the contagious disease. 

    At least one group of Florida parents have taken their concerns to court, filing a lawsuit on Friday to block the governor's executive order prohibiting school districts from making their own decisions when it comes to mask-wearing.  

    "The Executive Order impairs the safe operation of schools," reads the lawsuit filed in Leon County, Florida. "Students will become sick and potentially die as a result of the failure to follow the mandatory masking requirements" posted by the CDC. 

    Fellow Republicans like Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) have also moved to disagree with DeSantis' ban on mask mandates because it goes against conservative principles of small government. 

    "I do disagree with Gov. DeSantis," Cassidy, who is also a physician, told CNN. "The local officials should have control here."

    "Whenever politicians mess with public health, it usually doesn't work out well for public health," he added. "And ultimately, it doesn't work out for the politician." 

    Ron DeSantis, Florida, mask mandate, school, education, COVID-19, coronavirus
