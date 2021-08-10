Register
00:37 GMT10 August 2021
    Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Dry and windy conditions have led to increased fire activity as firefighters battle the blaze which ignited July 14.

    Videos: Monstrous Dixie Fire Ravages California as Flames ‘Weeks’ Away From Being Contained

    © AP Photo / Noah Berger
    by
    110
    California’s Dixie Fire claimed the title of being the second-largest wildfire to consume much of the Golden State after having charred hundreds of thousands of acres and destroyed countless structural buildings. Although officials had managed to momentarily contain more of the blaze, weather conditions ultimately allowed the fire to expand.

    Having ravaged much of California for nearly an entire month, the monstrous Dixie Fire is not expected to be contained for several more weeks, even amid ongoing firefighting efforts by thousands of responders.

    Latest figures released by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) indicate that the Dixie blaze has consumed approximately 489, 287 acres across four counties, and is only 21% contained. 
    FILE PHOTO: A view shows Highway 89 with burned trees on one side and unburned trees on the other at the site of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California, U.S. August 7, 2021.
    © REUTERS / FRED GREAVES
    FILE PHOTO: A view shows Highway 89 with burned trees on one side and unburned trees on the other at the site of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California, U.S. August 7, 2021.

    Firefighting response teams had managed to reach 35% containment earlier. However, windy weather conditions sent embers into tinder-dry terrain and caused the monstrous fire to flare up and undergo rapid growth. As such, containment figures fell back down to 21%.

    Consuming vast amounts of land in the Butte, Plumas, Lassen and Tehama counties, the Dixie blaze has so far destroyed about 433 structures, going on to damage an additional 28 buildings. 

    In Greenville, a Gold Rush-era town riddled with historic buildings, residents were left with ruins as the state’s second-largest fire burned about 75% of the small town. While touring the burn site over the weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newsom commented that it took about 90 minutes for the blaze to destroy the town.

    ​Cal Fire figures indicate that approximately 5,813 individuals are working to combat the blaze, and are using the services of 30 helicopters, 525 fire engines, 135 water tenders and 129 bulldozers in their ongoing containment efforts.

    U.S. Forest Service firefighter Ben Foley lights backfires to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California, U.S. August 6, 2021.
    © REUTERS / FRED GREAVES
    U.S. Forest Service firefighter Ben Foley lights backfires to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Greenville, California, U.S. August 6, 2021.

    Edwin Zuniga, a Cal Fire spokesperson, told the Los Angeles Times that containment of the Dixie fire all depends on the weather conditions, especially in regards to wind force, scorching heat temperatures and dryness.

    The devastating reach of the Dixie fire, despite having merged with the Fly fire in July, only comes second to the August Complex fire, which consumed more than 1 million acres in 2020. However, unlike Dixie, the deadly 2020 fire was composed of some 40 smaller blazes that enveloped the Mendocino, Shasta-Trinity and Six Rivers National Forests after being ignited by lightning.
    The Dixie blaze is just one of more than 10 fires burning across the state, accounting to data provided by Cal Fire. Next to Dixie, the second-largest fire currently churning is River fire, which burned through nearly 3,000 acres and is already about 70% contained.

    Evacuation orders have been issued across much of the state, with the latest orders being issued for the community of Burnt Ranch by officials with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
