Register
00:37 GMT10 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    US Judge Rules Norwegian Cruise Line May Require 'Vaccine Passports,' Despite DeSantis' Ban

    Wikimedia Commons/Sunnya343
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082830089_0:235:2730:1771_1200x675_80_0_0_cefef35923c4c845e7965d9da703ecef.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108101083566063-us-judge-rules-norwegian-cruise-line-may-require-vaccine-passports-despite-desantis-ban/

    Back in May, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings expressed that its namesake subsidiary may be forced to explore ports outside of Florida due to Governor Ron DeSantis' (R) decision to prohibit any business or government entity in the state from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or 'vaccine passports.'

    US District Judge Kathleen Williams, of the Southern District of Florida, issued a preliminary ruling on Sunday declaring that Norwegian Cruise Line is within its right to require patrons to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. 

    The 59-page filing argued that the state of Florida failed to "provide a valid evidentiary, factual, or legal predicate" to justify the vaccine passport ban. 

    The preliminary injunction targeted Dr. Scott Rivkees, Florida's surgeon general and head of the Florida Department of Health, and was submitted by the cruise line last month in opposition to DeSantis' legislation. 

    Responding to the federal judge's decision, DeSantis' office asserted it does not agree with the legal justification provided. 

    "A prohibition on vaccine passports does not even implicate, let alone violate, anyone’s speech rights, and it furthers the substantial, local interest of preventing discrimination among customers based on private health information," the Florida governor's office told The Hill

    Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings CEO Frank Del Rio praised the preliminary injunction in favor of COVID-19 passports, arguing the requirement is what the company believes "is the safest and most prudent way to resume cruise operations amid this global pandemic." 

    "The public health environment continues to evolve around the globe and our robust science-backed health and safety protocols, with vaccines at its cornerstone, allow us to provide what we believe is the safest vacation experience for people who long to get back to their everyday lives and explore the world once again," he added. 

    The CEO previously threatened to take the cruise line's business elsewhere if the law was upheld in Florida. 

    "It is a classic state-versus-federal-government issue," Del Rio previously said. "Lawyers believe that federal law applies and not state law, but I’m not a lawyer. And we hope that this doesn’t become a legal football or a political football."

    After suspending operations around 15 months ago, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which operates subsidiaries Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, plans to resume travel out of Florida ports on August 15. 

    Related:

    Bon Voyage: Norwegian Cruise Line May Skip Florida Ports Due to COVID-19 Vaccine Passport Ban
    Trump Ally Says DeSantis Will Not Run in 2024 Presidential Election, Despite Leading 45 in New Poll
    New US President in the Making? DeSantis Tops Latest Straw Poll, Putting Trump in Second Place
    Texas Judge Signs Order to Block Detention of Fugitive Democrats Who Fled Over Voting Reform Bill
    Texas GOP Official Dies From COVID, Less Than a Week After Publishing Anti-Vaxx Sentiments
    Tags:
    Delta Variant of COVID-19, public health, Norwegian Cruise Line, COVID-19, travel, Florida, Ron DeSantis
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse