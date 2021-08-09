Trump Says Designed 'Brand New' MAGA Hat, Offering Supporters to Win a Hand-Signed One

Many can recognize a MAGA hat from afar: the red ball cap with the white-lettered acronym from the 'Make America Great Again' campaign slogan. Ex-US President Donald Trump is apparently offering a new look for his classic piece, using his own particular form of creative genius.

In a new e-mail to supporters, former US President Donald Trump revealed his artistic talent, saying that he had personally designed a special edition of his MAGA hat.

According to the e-mail, cited by Breaking 911, the "most loyal" supporters of the ex-president will have a chance to win the new hat which will be "hand-signed" by Trump himself.

“I just designed our BRAND NEW MAGA Hat and I want YOU to have it,” the letter said. “You’ve always been one of my most LOYAL supporters, so I don’t want you to have just ANY hat… I want YOU to have the MAGA Hat that I personally HAND-SIGNED for YOU.”

© Photo : Save America Shop Screenshot of a 'Special Edition' MAGA hat from the Trump website

The former US president assured supporters that his MAGA movement "isn’t slowing down", but rather "only speeding up". This is why, Trump goes on to say, a brand new hat was necessary.

The experienced campaigner quickly pointed out that supporters can try their luck in winning a hat by contributing "any amount immediately" to Trump and his personal campaign.

A red cap with the MAGA acronym in white letters outlined in yellow and a new larger font, the notorious Trump merch is offered on the former president's personal website, priced at $40 apiece, but buyers are encouraged to give more.

Trump's designer piece comes just days after his office suggested that supporters donate to receive so-called Official Trump Cards, styled like credit cards and said to confirm one's dedication to Trump's 'Save America' campaign. Other perks included in the card, if any, are not listed.