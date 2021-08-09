US Job Openings at Record High of 10.1Mln in June - JOLTS Report

The number of available jobs in June was 10.1 million versus May’s revised tally of 9.5 million, according to the survey. Economists polled by US media had expected an opening of 9.27 million positions on average for June.
"On the overall headline, the rise above 10 million is the first ever and highlights the struggle companies are having to fill jobs," economist Adam Button said in a post on ForexLive.
More than a year into the COVID-19 crisis, restoring job growth remains one of the biggest challenges of US policymakers.
The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. At least 7 million of those lost jobs have yet to be filled with new positions, officials say.
The US economy shrank 3.5 percent in 2020 due to COVID-related disruptions. This year’s rebound has been rather dynamic, with a 6.5 percent growth registered in the second quarter though that still lagged the 8.5 percent expected by economists.
