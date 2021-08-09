Register
15:44 GMT09 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a ground breaking ceremony at the Bay Park Water Reclamation Facility in East Rockaway, New York, U.S., April 22, 2021. Spencer Platt/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

    From Unwelcome Hugs to Cupping Breasts: Ex-Cuomo Aide Details Harassment Allegations

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083564700_0:31:3072:1759_1200x675_80_0_0_46adea457e4fe3757d0ca48c233f4d04.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108091083564552-from-unwelcome-hugs-to-cupping-breasts-ex-cuomo-aide-details-harassment-allegations-/

    Following the publication of a report by the New York attorney general saying that 11 women had accused Cuomo of sexual harassment and assault, the New York governor has been facing calls to resign, including from President Joe Biden. He, however, has refused to do so, denying the allegations.

    A former staffer at the New York Governor's Office, Brittany Commisso, has unveiled details of the alleged sexual harassment that Andrew Cuomo subjected her to. Commisso was previously known as "Executive Assistant #1" in a bombshell report which accused Cuomo of sexual assault and harassment of his staffers.

    Commisso, who began working at the governor's office in 2017, revealed in an interview with CBS that Cuomo's inappropriate behaviour escalated over time. For example, what started as unwelcome hugs eventually escalated into non-consensual kissing.

    "These were not hugs he would give his mother or his brother. These are hugs with the intention of getting some personal sexual satisfaction out of it. Then they started to be hugs and kisses on the cheek, and then there was at one point a hug and then when he went to go kiss me on the cheek he’d quickly turned his head and he kissed me on the lips", she said.

    In her interview, the former executive assistant to the governor said these actions were "certainly not consensual" and definitely not "normal".

    Cuomo would also routinely make notes about her physical appearance, and made sexually suggestive comments when they worked together at his mansion in Albany, Commisso claimed. She added that at one point, the governor would enquire about her ongoing divorce process and about whether she had cheated on her husband with other men.

    This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering questions during an interview with CBS correspondent Jericka Duncan on CBS This Morning, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in New York. (CBS This Morning and Times Union via AP)
    © AP Photo / CBS This Morning and Times Union
    This image provided by CBS This Morning/Times Union shows Brittany Commisso, left, answering questions during an interview with CBS correspondent Jericka Duncan on CBS This Morning, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in New York. (CBS This Morning and Times Union via AP)

    But Cuomo behaved in a grabby manner not only when he tried to hug female staffers, his former executive assistant further claimed. She recalled him guiding her through his mansion in 2019 with his hand planted on her butt. In another incident, Commisso said, the governor asked her to take a selfie with him, grabbing and rubbing her butt cheek in the process for "at least five seconds".

    The following year, Cuomo allegedly went even further. One day, when she and Cuomo ended up alone in his office at the executive mansion, the New York governor began by hugging her in "a sexually aggressive manner", the former staffer claims. He then shut the door and put his hand under her blouse, ignoring her protests against his actions, Commisso recalled.

    "He cupped my breast. I have to tell you it was — at the moment I was in such shock that I could just tell you that I just remember looking down seeing his hand, seeing the top of my bra [...] It happened so quick, he didn’t say anything. When I stopped it, he just pulled away and walked away", Commisso told CBS.

    He Broke the Law, He Needs to Resign and Seek Counselling, Ex-Staffer Says

    In her interview, Commisso admitted that she did not respond to most of Cuomo's actions, only in the episode with his hand on the bra, trying to fend him off by saying he would get them in trouble. She explained that she was afraid of confronting him at the time.

    "I felt as though if I did something to insult him, especially insult him in his own home, it wasn’t going to be him that’s going to get fired or in trouble", Commisso said, while noting she was worried about the state troopers deployed outside Cuomo's mansion who were tasked "protecting" him.

    But recently she decided to file a criminal complaint against the governor with Albany County Police. The latter have already launched an investigation into the case. Commisso commented on her change of attitude by stating that Cuomo had broken the law and "needs to be held accountable".

    The ex-executive assistant to the governor went on to suggest that Cuomo believed his actions were "normal", but noted they were not to her or the "other women he did this to". Commisso said she thinks that the governor should do the "right thing" for the people of the state and resign – something that Cuomo has repeatedly refused to do, denying all the accusations against him. The former staffer also suggested that the governor "needs to seek counselling, professional help" to deal with his problems in terms of how he behaves with women.

    Cuomo Refuses to Resign Amid Pressure Over Sexual Harassment Scandal

    Cuomo has been facing calls to resign from all sides of the political aisle, including from US President Joe Biden, ever since New York State Attorney General Letitia James released a report on the results of an independent investigation into the accusations of sexual misconduct against him. The report said that 11 women, current and former staffers, had come forward with claims that Cuomo had sexually harassed or assaulted them. Their names, with the exception of Brittany Commisso, remain concealed.

    People attend a protest to demand New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation after a third woman accused him of sexual harassment in New York City on March 2, 2021. -
    © AFP 2021 / KENA BETANCUR
    Trump Says New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's Got 'Real Problems' Amid Sex-Pest Scandal

    The New York governor, who has previously fought sexual assault accusations, as well as taken flak over allegations of trying to hide the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, has refused to resign over the scandal and denied all claims against him. Cuomo insists that there is a political hit operation against him, which he vows to combat. At the same time, he is facing the prospect of being impeached by the New York state legislature.

     

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse