Near-Death Experience: Three Omahans Trapped in Flooding Elevator - Video

A man and two women in Nebraska escaped a horrible death after being trapped in a flooded elevator, ABC 13 reported. Tony Luu and his two friends got in the elevator in an apartment complex in downtown Omaha when a stream of water rushed through the closed doors and trapped them inside.
"We might die if you don't come help us", Luu said.
Fortunately, the man managed to call his roommate who worked on the complex's maintenance staff and who then rushed to save them.
This flood footage from the Old Market in Omaha is insane. I’ve never seen anything like this firsthand. @ketv— Caitlin Harvey (@CaitlinHarveyWX) August 8, 2021
Video credit: Tony Luu pic.twitter.com/sQGFcPjT0V
While the people inside the elevator filmed themselves standing in water up to their necks, their friends and relatives managed to rescue them, unblocking the doors and letting the water out.
In the meantime, on the other side of the same apartment complex, firefighters had to rescue four people from another elevator.
