‘A Drawn Out, Ugly Process’: Time Magazine Political Reporter Predicts Worsening of Cuomo’s Scandal

Since the beginning of this year, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has faced a severe backlash after scandalous disclosures related to state’s nursing homes and sexual harassment allegations. The recent findings of the inquiry have confirmed that he harassed a number of women, including those from his office.

Time Magazine national political correspondent Molly Ball suggested on Sunday that NY Governor Cuomo is a “strong-willed, difficult and determined politician", who won’t give up so easily and the scandal would only elevate after the conclusion of the state attorney general's office's investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations.

Admitting that it is difficult to predict further events, she noted that “there is a feeling that he will make this as difficult as possible”.

“It's not going to go without a fight," she said, speaking at CNN’ "Inside Politics”podcast. “He hasn’t resigned thus far, if he was going to, he probably would have done it by now. It could be a drawn out and ugly process, but there is a feeling that the walls are closing in.”

According to New York Times national political reporter Astead Herndon, the circle of Cuomo supporters in his team is "shrinking and getting smaller" and there are no influential groups ready to back him.

On Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the completion of the investigation into Cuomo’s sexual scandal, stating that the high-ranked official violated the law by “sexually harassing multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments”.

Cuomo has denied the accusations, calling them false, and refused to step down.

James initiated the investigation against the embattled governor in March this year following claims from several women, who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour. Many members of the state legislature and other officials have spoken in favour of his impeachment.

The US federal authorities and the Brooklyn district attorney's office are currently carrying out another probe, related to NY nursing homes, following an official report from James. It stated that Cuomo and members of his administration had concealed the real number of coronavirus-related deaths reported throughout spring and summer of the last year in the homes.