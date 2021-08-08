Videos: Scuffle Reported Between Antifa and Proud Boys in Portland, Oregon as Police Do Nothing

Small clashes occurred between Antifa and Proud Boys members at the weekend in Portland, Oregon, videos posted on social media suggest.
A confrontation reportedly took place at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on Saturday, as Antifa members, dressed in black, reportedly planned to ruin an event where Christian worshippers gathered to pray. Footage shared online shows projectiles being thrown at worshippers.
Weirdly enough, police did not interfere.
The second Antifa threw explosive devices at children, deadly force was authorized.— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 8, 2021
It’s a shame Portland has paralyzed the law abiding. pic.twitter.com/EWT7gVFe6G
On Sunday, another skirmish between the two groups took place on the streets of Portland. A pastor was also pepper-sprayed by an Antifa member during the worship event, media reports say.
Fox News reported that children, including toddlers, were present at the Christian event when Antifa threw projectiles and eggs at the participants.
WATCH: Armed Antifa black bloc attacking Christian families in Portland. Police do nothing pic.twitter.com/ctjsJX4xpV— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 8, 2021
There has been no confirmed information on possible injuries so far.
