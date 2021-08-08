Shot Fired at Mall in US State of Kentucky Forces Shoppers to Hide Inside - Reports

Residents of Louisville, Kentucky were forced to hide inside the Jefferson Mall after gunshots were heard there, local media reported on Sunday.
No injuries were reported but police did locate shell casings outside in the parking lot of the mall.
Police "did find shell casings outside in the parking lot", LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told the Louisville Courier Journal. The police added that the windows of two businesses "were both struck by gunfire".
🚨#BREAKING: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 8, 2021
📌#Louisville l #KY
Emergency personnel are currently on scene of a shooting at Jefferson Mall. Shoppers are reportedly still hiding inside following the incident.
No reported injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/iUGXxPDkN5
A MetroSafe dispatcher also reportedly told the outlet they received "dozens" of reports of a shooting at the mall at around 5 pm local time.
