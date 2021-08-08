Maskless Barack Obama Hits Dance Floor at His Huge B-Day Party as COVID-19 Cases Surge in US - Video

According to local media, the 44th US president originally planned to host around 500 guests, served by 200 staff, but decided to scale down the bash because of the spread of the Delta COVID strain, which is said to be more transmissible, causes severe cases, and finds a way to evade vaccines.

Former US President Barack Obama was captured on video dancing maskless at his massive 60th birthday party. The video was posted by R&B and soul singer Eryka Badu, who performed at the event with her band. It shows the birthday boy showing off his moves on the stage and then hugging a woman.

Erykah Badu dancing with President Obama tonight at his 60th birthday party. Everybody in Martha’s Vineyard this weekend! pic.twitter.com/qrgzWDaVte — 3x Olympic Shadethrower 🏅 (@KarltonTV) August 8, 2021

​The event has drawn criticism from Republican lawmakers as well as ordinary people online, who accused the former president of failing to follow coronavirus safety rules at a time when coronavirus cases are mushrooming in the United States. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the average number new of cases for the past seven days stands at around 100,000.

As mentioned earlier, the Obamas reportedly intended to scale back the event, with only family and close friends being invited, but according to local media, hundreds of guests attended the event, among them actors, directors, musicians, TV hosts, and politicians.

One social media user joked that the pandemic seems to be over and that life can get back to normal after seeing the former president and his guests partying without wearing masks.

Obama dancing hugging chilling. Everything can go back to normal now. Pandemic is over. pic.twitter.com/ASnGyJKiGF — Bobby Stanley Jr. 🇺🇸⚖️ (@bobbyfatz) August 8, 2021

​Others were less restrained and branded the politician a hypocrite.

What a freakin joke!!!! — DT (@DT31968235) August 8, 2021

Hypocrites and frauds. — boorad (@boorad1234) August 8, 2021

​Still others lamented the double standards in US society.

Remember peasants, your granny’s funeral is a super spreader event but Obamas party is just fine — jimmy00 (@jimmy_777q) August 8, 2021

And these are the people who want indoor mask mandates, even for the fully vaccinated. Hilarious. — Orlando Duval (@ODuvalX) August 8, 2021

​One user labelled the party a super spreader event.