Obama's Birthday Party: GOP Member Slams 'Maskless Liberal Elites' for Attending Event Amid Pandemic

In late July, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) moved to reinstate mask mandates for all Americans, including people who are fully vaccinated, amid the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta strain of the coronavirus.

US House GOP conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik has lashed out at former President Barack Obama over him having a birthday bash amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Democrats are imposing forced vaccine mandates, unscientific masks mandates, and are openly discussing lockdowns, while President Obama gathers with hundreds of maskless liberal elites who flew in on private jets with no vaccine requirement to attend", she told the New York Post (NYP) on Saturday.

She dismissed previous promises by Obama's spokesperson that the 7 August birthday party would be "scaled back" and only attended by the 44th president's relatives and close friends due to the raging Delta strain of COVID-19.

"The two phony people most certainly crossed off the invite list: Andrew and Chris Cuomo", Stefanik said, in apparent mockery of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who is now under fire over sexual harassment accusations.

She was echoed by GOP political operative Ryan James Girdusky, who accused American elites of having a double standard.

"The ruling class tells Americans they can't see their grandparents while they release COVID-positive migrants at the border, you need to conserve carbon while they fly private jets, defund the police while they hire private security, and you have to wear a mask indoors with your own children while they throw soirées with 600 millionaires", Girdusky said.

The NYP has since reported that rapper Trap Beckham, one of the performers at Obama's birthday party, managed to discreetly snap pictures of the event's "high-end food, drink, and swag offerings" and share them with Instagram followers before removing the photos.

"Had to delete everything due to the rules. It was epic for sure. If any videos surface it's going viral. He [Obama] danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before", the rapper reportedly said, referring to the ex-president's birthday bash held at Obama's Martha's Vineyard estate in Massachusetts.

According to the NYP, the party was attended by a number of celebrities, including Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Jennifer Hudson, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Bradley Cooper, Bruce Springsteen, and John Kerry.

Massive tents are erected ahead of Obama's 60th "scaled back" birthday bash on Martha's Vineyard. pic.twitter.com/M73S12knLn — Terri Green (@TerriGreenUSA) August 8, 2021

The newspaper also reported that a local Massachusetts police officer could be heard calling the vehicle situation on the resort island a "sh*t show" on his radio as the party began to end.

Earlier, footage allegedly shot from a drone and shared on social media, showed massive tents installed on the premises of the Martha's Vineyard estate, alongside a dance floor and several long tables.