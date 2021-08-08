Single-Engine Plane Crashes Into House in Minnesota, Several People Dead – Reports

According to the CBS Minnesota broadcaster, the incident took place at about 22:40 on Saturday GMT. The crashed plane was heading from the Alexandria Municipal Airport for the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie.
The exact number of victims is still unknown.
GRAPHIC video from a neighbor's home security camera shows the fatal, single-engine plane crash late this afternoon in Victoria, Minn. - It happened on the 7900 block of Rose St. around 5:40 p.m. pic.twitter.com/gasqArbOpJ— MN CRIME 🚓 🚒 🚑 (@MN_CRIME) August 8, 2021
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have launched an investigation into the incident.
Investigators looking at part of the plane that fell from the sky during the crash in Victoria. #wcco pic.twitter.com/qhL4X9f0Z5— John Lauritsen (@JDLauritsen) August 8, 2021
