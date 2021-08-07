Democratic ‘Rising Star’ Detained Over ‘Abhorrent Allegations’ of Sexual Misconduct With Minor

If convicted of all the charges against him, 35-year-old Tony Navarette may face up to 49 years behind bars.

Democratic Arizona State Senator Tony Navarrete has been detained on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor, in what has prompted local Democrats to urge him to resign

The 35-year-old was taken to jail on Thursday on charges of sexually abusing a boy and attempting to abuse another, plus child molestation that reportedly occurred in 2019, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The US broadcaster ABC News described the suspected abuser as “a rising star in the Democratic Party”, who was seen as “a likely candidate for statewide office, perhaps as soon as 2022”.

The Arizona House and Senate Democratic caucuses issued a joint statement calling on Navarrete to step down, shortly after he appeared in court and details of the abuse allegations were made public.

“The circumstances and serious nature of the felony charges faced by Senator Navarrete provide an untenable distraction from his role as an elected official and public servant for District 30. Abuse of this kind is intolerable and our hearts go out to the victims. He should do the right thing for all involved and immediately resign from the Legislature”, the statement stressed.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, for her part, urged Navarrete “to resign immediately” due to what she dubbed “incredibly disturbing allegations”.

Republican Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also called for Navarrete’s early resignation over the “abhorrent allegations”, adding, “my prayers are with the young victims and their loved ones during this traumatic time”.

