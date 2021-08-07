Register
14:51 GMT07 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Prison Cell

    Democratic ‘Rising Star’ Detained Over ‘Abhorrent Allegations’ of Sexual Misconduct With Minor

    © CC BY 2.0 / Babak Farrokhi / Symbolic Prison Cell
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    230
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107701/17/1077011796_0:104:2048:1256_1200x675_80_0_0_48f9bf19f594a21feed23f44e541efb2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108071083550501-democratic-rising-star-detained-over-abhorrent-allegations-of-sexual-misconduct-with-minor/

    If convicted of all the charges against him, 35-year-old Tony Navarette may face up to 49 years behind bars.

    Democratic Arizona State Senator Tony Navarrete has been detained on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor, in what has prompted local Democrats to urge him to resign

    The 35-year-old was taken to jail on Thursday on charges of sexually abusing a boy and attempting to abuse another, plus child molestation that reportedly occurred in 2019, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

    The US broadcaster ABC News described the suspected abuser as “a rising star in the Democratic Party”, who was seen as “a likely candidate for statewide office, perhaps as soon as 2022”.

    The Arizona House and Senate Democratic caucuses issued a joint statement calling on Navarrete to step down, shortly after he appeared in court and details of the abuse allegations were made public.

    “The circumstances and serious nature of the felony charges faced by Senator Navarrete provide an untenable distraction from his role as an elected official and public servant for District 30. Abuse of this kind is intolerable and our hearts go out to the victims. He should do the right thing for all involved and immediately resign from the Legislature”, the statement stressed.

    Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, for her part, urged Navarrete “to resign immediately” due to what she dubbed “incredibly disturbing allegations”.

    Republican Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also called for Navarrete’s early resignation over the “abhorrent allegations”, adding, “my prayers are with the young victims and their loved ones during this traumatic time”.

    NEW YORK, NY - JULY 01: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on July 1, 2020 in New York City. The governor expressed alarm at Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci's recent prediction that there could be 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day and provided a number of updates related to an increase of states where out-of-state visitors will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
    © AFP 2021 / BYRON SMITH
    Kissing, Groping & Retaliation: Key Findings From the Sexual Harassment Report on Andrew Cuomo
    Navarrete’s detention comes a few days after a new poll revealed that almost two-thirds of New York state residents insist that Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign over the sexual harassment accusations levelled against him in a state-sanctioned investigation.

    Earlier this week, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Cuomo of sexually harassing at least 11 past and current female staffers and violating multiple state and federal laws.

    With President Joe Biden leading calls from a growing number of lawmakers and party officials that Cuomo must resign, the governor rejects the allegations of wrongdoing and inappropriate conduct, saying that he will not stand down.

    Related:

    Andrew Cuomo Ignores Threats of Impeachment and Calls to Resign
    Ex-Cuomo Aide Who Accused Him of Sexual Harassment 'to Sue NY Governor, His Inner Circle'
    CNN's Chris Cuomo 'Offered Leave of Absence' to Help NY Governor Brother Through Sex-Pest Scandal
    Tags:
    US, police, sexual misconduct, detention
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse