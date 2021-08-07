Register
14:24 GMT07 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Surveillance

    How New Alliance of US Spooks & Big Tech Using 'Russia Bugaboo' to Amplify Surveillance Powers

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe

    On 5 August, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced the creation of the Joint Cyber Defence Collaborative (JCDC) initiative bringing together federal intelligence and military agencies, state and local governments, as well as Big Tech to defend "national critical functions from cyber intrusions".

    The initial industry partners that are participating in CISA's new joint cyber defence endeavour include Amazon Web Services, AT&T, Crowdstrike, FireEye Mandiant, Google Cloud, Lumen, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, and Verizon. The Joint Cyber Defence Collaborative (JCDC) initiative is expected to design and implement "whole-of-nation defence plans" to address cyber risks, share information within the newly established agency, and conduct "coordinated defensive cyber operations".

    'Bad Russian Hackers' as Pretext to Shut Down Whistleblowers, Dissent

    CISA's move follows ransomware attacks, some of which were groundlessly attributed to Russia, having reportedly targeted US infrastructure and government entities over the past year. In early July, Joe Biden vowed action over alleged "Russian" cyberattacks, while levelling new accusations against Moscow at the end of the month claiming that the latter is infringing upon American sovereignty by "interfering" in the upcoming midterm elections in 2022.

    "The push nonsensically pretends to be the determined response of a 'victim' nation against 'bad cyber actors', notably Russia", says Joseph Oliver Boyd-Barrett, professor emeritus at Bowling Green State University.

    Meanwhile, Russia's "bugaboo" role "has nowhere been more laughingly debunked than in the puerile Western media's four-year-long bedazzlement by the Russiagate scandal, in which it was alleged that Russian-enabled hackers had penetrated the servers and computers of the DNC in 2016", Boyd-Barrett highlights.

    It was CrowdStrike, one of the new participants in the JCDC, who raised the red flag about the alleged breach of DNC servers by supposed "Russian hackers", suggesting with a "low-" to "medium"-level of confidence that they may be affiliated with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and Main Intelligence Department (GRU). While Moscow refuted the allegations as absurd, cyber experts and former US intelligence agents expressed doubts that the DNC breach could be attributed to Russian-speaking key punchers, since the "intrusion tools" described by CrowdStrike as proof of Russia's "involvement" are widely accessible in the public domain. On top of this, CrowdStrike President Shawn Henry admitted under oath in 2017 that the company does not have "concrete evidence" that the alleged "Russian hackers" exfiltrated any data from the DNC servers.

    ​Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), a group of former US intelligence officers from the CIA, the FBI, and the NSA, conducted their own investigation and found that the alleged "hack" was nothing but an inside job. Yet, despite the aforementioned controversies surrounding CrowdStrike's conclusions, the FBI has never challenged them and never conducted a forensic examination of the DNC's physical servers.

    In addition, it is no secret that US intelligence cyber teams can leave false fingerprints in electronic communication trails so as to smear innocent parties, Boyd-Barrett highlights. WikiLeaks' "Vault 7" dump revealed that the CIA maintains a substantial library of foreign malware and attack techniques that they can employ to attribute their own attacks to specific foreign players.

    ​According to Vault 7, the CIA hacking group also used a "Marble" tool that reportedly supported the ability to "add foreign languages" to specific malware, thus helping US spooks to hide its traces and pin the blame on other parties.

    ​The disclosure immediately threw into question Washington's attempts to link Guccifer 2.0 – who claimed to have hacked the DNC alone – to Moscow under the pretext that DNC emails published by the hacker had Cyrillic notifications in the metadata as well as the user name "Felix Edmundovich" – a reference to the famous founder of the Soviet security service "Cheka".

    The fuss surrounding the alleged Russian cyberattacks is just an excuse to amplify the powers of the US government spy machine through cooperation with Big Tech to control and manipulate public information flows, shut down legitimate but dissident whistleblowers, and undesired online conversations, according to the academic.

    "The 'whole-of-nation cyber defences' push provides further evidence of the tight integration between the US military-industrial-surveillance complex, the private information technology industry, and the major US media corporations that do little or nothing to investigate and critique this development", Boyd-Barrett emphasises.
    Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
    © AP Photo / Armando Franca
    Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019

    Big Tech Appears to Have Been in Bed With US Spooks for Quite a While

    It is unsurprising to see Big Tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft cooperating with US intelligence agencies, according to Toby Walsh, a professor at the University of New South Wales and a leading Australian AI expert.

    "Ever since Snowden's revelations, it's been clear that Big Tech is in bed with the government, eavesdropping on citizens going about their lawful activities", Walsh says.

    In 2013, former NSA contractor Edward Snowden revealed that the US National Security Agency (NSA) had direct access to the systems of Google, Facebook, Apple, and some other tech companies. The NSA secret programme, codenamed Prism, allowed the US intelligence community to collect vast amounts of data on Americans and foreign citizens alike. Prism was launched in 2007 in the wake of the passage of the Protect America Act under the administration of George W. Bush.

    "The way to secure cyberspace is to have good encryption and strong laws to prevent anyone, companies or governments, from eavesdropping", argues Walsh.

    According to him, the involvement of private companies possessing huge troves of sensitive user data in the government's new cyber initiative "sets a dangerous precedent": "Companies are even less accountable than governments", the professor warns.

    Related:

    How the Biden Administration Could Step Up Warrantless Spying on Americans by Using Private Firms
    'Fourth Amendment for Sale': Pentagon Appears to Join FBI in Warrantless Spying Club
    From Mockingbird to Birdwatch: Big Tech & Big Media Uniting Against Independent Press, Scholars Warn
    Big Brothers: US Government Taps Tech Giants to Build ‘Whole-of-Nation’ Cyber Defences
    Tags:
    US, US Office of the Director of National Intellidence (ODNI), Big Tech, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Russia, surveillance, NSA Surveillance, Wikileaks, Julian Assange, Edward Snowden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse