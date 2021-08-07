Register
01:30 GMT07 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.

    United Airlines Now Requiring All US Employees Get Vaccinated Against COVID

    © REUTERS / Chris Helgren
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082987373_0:320:3073:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_eb6687ef1fcdb31f4a2400bba0d56843.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108071083547564-united-airlines-now-requiring-all-us-employees-get-vaccinated-against-covid/

    Earlier this year, United Airlines followed competitor Delta Air Lines in requiring new employees to show proof of their vaccination status against COVID-19. The recent push to vaccinate virtually all US airline workers comes amid continued surges in new cases of the highly transmissible delta variant.

    United Airlines announced on Friday that it will require its estimated 67,000 US employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 25, or risk possible termination from the airliner. 

    "We know some of you will disagree with this decision to require the vaccine for all United employees," United CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart expressed in a Friday memo. "We’re determined to do everything we can to try to keep another United family from receiving that letter."

    "Everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated," they added. 

    Certain religious and health exemptions will be made on a case-by-case basis, according to the airliner. 

    As for passengers, United executives asserted that a possible vaccine mandate for travelers would be up to the government. 

    The major US airline's move came just hours before Frontier Airlines, a smaller, budget carrier, revealed that employees will have to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination, or regularly provide documentation disclosing their negative status for the contagious disease. 

    "As we continue to watch the rapid increase of new COVID-19 cases across the United States caused by the Delta variant, I am concerned for the well-being of our team members, their families and friends," Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said on Friday. 

    Meanwhile, other major airlines appear to be a bit more hesitant about imposing such a strict order. American Airlines, for example, has not updated its policy for vaccines amid the pandemic, but the company has said it encourages workers to get the vaccine. 

    Related:

    Hot Mess Summer: Spirit Airlines Leaves US Passengers Stranded as Company Rattled With IT Issues
    Watch: Irate Frontier Airlines Passenger Restrained With Duct Tape After Groping Flight Attendants
    American Airlines Warns Pilots Nationwide Fuel Shortages to Continue Through Mid-August
    United Airlines Plane Evacuated After Teenager Sends Photo of Gun to Passengers Onboard via Airdrop
    Websites of Major American Banks, Airlines, and IT Giants Go Offline
    Tags:
    United Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Delta Air Lines, coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, vaccines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse