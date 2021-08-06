Arizona State Senator Arrested on Charges of Molestation, Sexual Conduct With a Minor

Democratic Arizona State Sen. Otoniel "Tony" Navarrete announced earlier this week that he tested positive for COVID-19, and originally planned to self-isolate at home while recovering. Navarrete served as an Arizona state representative from 2016 to 2018, when he was first elected to the state senate.

Navarrete, 35, made his first appearance in Arizona's Maricopa County Superior Court on Friday - one day after he was arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor in 2019.

Commissioner Steve McCarthy announced aloud that Navarrete is facing a number of felonies: molestation of a child; sexual conduct with a minor; and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

Police first received the alleged victim's report on Wednesday, and developed probable cause for the arrest after interviewing the "juvenile victim," according to a release from the Phoenix Police Department.

The judge also imposed a $50,000 secure bail bond on Navarrete, rejecting the defense attorney's argument that the 35-year-old is not a flight risk due to his lack of a criminal record.

Navarrete may not have any contact with minors - including family members - amid the proceedings, and must wear an electronic device that monitors his location.

The lawmaker is also expected to surrender his passport on August 12, the date of his next court appearance. A preliminary hearing on the case is scheduled for August 16, at 10:30 a.m. local time.

Authorities have remained tight-lipped about certain details of the case. Phoenix Police spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Williams informed the Associated Press that details were limited out of respect for the alleged victim.

Arizona Senate Democrats issued a news release on Friday asserting that they "stand with all survivors of sexual assault."

"We are deeply disturbed by what we've learned from recent media reports about the arrest of Senator Tony Navarrete," wrote the Democratic state senators.

Our statement on the arrest of Senator Tony Navarrete. We encourage anyone who needs it to call the Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Helpline at 602-279-2980 or text: 520-720-3383. pic.twitter.com/JCRPM5MMBz — Arizona Senate Democrats (@AZSenateDems) August 6, 2021

"These allegations and [this] arrest are serious and deeply troubling. Right now, it's important to allow for due process to take place through our judicial system. We are closely monitoring the situation and are anxious for the facts of this ongoing investigation to be revealed."

Meanwhile, Republican Arizona State Sen. Kelly Townsend tweeted that she views Navarrete as "innocent until proven guilty."

"However," she continued, "if it's true then I don't ever want to lay eyes on you again, [Navarrete]. I pray for your victims and I demand justice be done to it's [sic] fullest extent."