06:46 GMT06 August 2021
    US President Joe Biden participates in a briefing about the building collapse in Surfside alongside Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, in Miami, Florida U.S., July 1, 2021

    'Governor Who?' Biden Quips at DeSantis Amid War of Words Over COVID Response

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    by
    204
    Sputnik International
    Earlier this week, Joe Biden lashed out at Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott over their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that Florida and Texas currently account for one-third of all the coronavirus cases in the US.

    Thursday saw a continuation of US President Joe Biden's war of words with Florida's GOP Governor Ron DeSantis over COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

    When asked what he thought about DeSantis' comments made after the president's criticism of Florida's response to the pandemic, Biden said, "Governor who?", adding, "that's my response".

    The remarks followed POTUS berating DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday over what the president described as both men's unwillingness to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he speaks, Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Shul of Bal Harbour, a Jewish community center in Surfside, Fla. DeSantis visited the South Florida temple to denounce anti-Semitism and stand with Israel, while signing a bill into law that would require public schools in his state to set aside moments of silence for children to meditate or pray
    © AFP 2021 / Wilfredo Lee
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he speaks, Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Shul of Bal Harbour, a Jewish community center in Surfside, Fla. DeSantis visited the South Florida temple to denounce anti-Semitism and stand with Israel, while signing a bill into law that would require public schools in his state to set aside moments of silence for children to meditate or pray
    "Florida and Texas account for one-third of all new COVID-19 cases in the entire country. Just two states. Look, we need leadership from everyone. If some governors aren't willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it. I say to these governors: please help. If you aren't going to help, please get out of the way of the people who are trying to do the right thing", Biden said.

    DeSantis, who is seen as a potential candidate for US president in 2024, was quick to respond by pledging that he would oppose policies he feels don't benefit his state.  

    "If you're coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I'm standing in your way. If you're trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I'm gonna stand in your way and stand up for the kids in Florida. If you're trying to restrict people and impose mandates and ruin their jobs and livelihood, if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way. I am standing for the people of Florida", he pointed out.

    In a separate development earlier this week, DeSantis made it clear that he didn't "want to hear a blip about COVID" from the president until POTUS "gets the border secure".

    "This is a guy who ran for office saying he's going to shut down the virus. And what has he done? He's imported more virus from around the world by having a wide-open southern border", the Florida governor argued during a joint press conference with Biden on Wednesday.

    Chris Cuomo
    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    CNN’s Chris Cuomo Blasts Florida Governor DeSantis for Holding US 'Hostage' to COVID-19
    DeSantis was apparently referring to the ongoing migration situation in the US after Biden reversed predecessor Donald Trump's tighter policy on refugees. The number of illegal migrants crossing America's southern border continues to increase, with US Customs and Border Protection saying last month that the figure had reached a new record high in June, when more than 188,000 asylums seekers were apprehended.

    Also this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki reproached DeSantis for signing an executive order that makes making mask-wearing optional in the state's public schools.

    "If I were a parent in Florida, that would be greatly concerning to me because kids under the age of 12 are not vaccinated. They're not eligible yet", Psaki said.

    This followed Biden telling reporters that the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will "probably" advise children too young to be vaccinated to wear masks when in school.

    US, Florida, Texas, Ron DeSantis, Joe Biden, COVID-19, coronavirus, pandemic, response
    Votre message a été envoyé!
