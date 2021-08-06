What, Me Worry? Pictures Show Cuomo Relaxing By Pool As Impeachment Proceedings Loom

Without admitting any guilt and having no intention of retiring voluntarily, Governor Andrew Cuomo has decided to rest in the executive mansion, photos shared online showed on Thursday.
Calmly looking through some documents with an alleged secretary is probably the only way for the governor to relax while accused of 11 cases of sexual harassment.
📸 First pics of Andrew Cuomo, lounging poolside, via @nypost pic.twitter.com/gWHZEPOBga— David Maclean (@GeordieStory) August 5, 2021
Netizens have shared their own thoughts, mocking the pictures.
Hopefully he’s preparing his resignation speech!— Balu Puppy (@balupuppy) August 5, 2021
Please let him slide down the slide in sweatpants with tears in his eyes.— Jerimiah (@JSlanderz) August 5, 2021
Cuomo wishes he ducks in his pool so he can harass them. pic.twitter.com/fybFvsBXCY— 🛡 Charlie Lightning (@cvlwolf) August 5, 2021
Cuomo has allegedly stopped coming to work since Wednesday, made no official announcements, and instead just hides in the mansion, spending time with close allies.
The impeachment proceedings come after New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday that a months-long investigation into allegations against the 63-year-old Cuomo concluded that he harassed at least 11 women colleagues, including younger ones, in violation of state and federal law. The investigation also revealed that he and a senior aide attempted to retaliate against the victims.
