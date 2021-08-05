Fourth Vaccinated US Congress Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

“After experiencing minor symptoms this morning I sought a COVID-19 test and was just informed the test results were positive,” Norman, a Republican and a real estate developer, said in a Twitter message.
Norman added that his symptoms remained minor.
“Thankfully I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild. To every extent possible I will continue my work virtually while in quarantine for the next ten days,” he said.© REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez
In all, 128 representatives and senators have either isolated themselves because they had COVID-19, self-quarantined after exposure or took other action or no action after exposure, GovTrack.US said. Of those, 71 representatives and senators have been diagnosed with COVID-19 either through testing or symptoms, the website said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)