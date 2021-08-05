Virginia, Maryland Require State Government Workers to Get Vaccinated

"Effective September 1, employees in 48 state facilities will be required to show proof of vaccination, or adhere to strict face covering requirements and submit to regular, ongoing COVID-19 testing," the office of Maryland Governor Hogan said.
Virginia Governor Northam likewise said his state’s 122,000 government employees will be required to "show proof that they are fully vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 every week."
Both governors cited concerns over the rising number of cases caused by the coronavirus Delta variant, which Hogan said accounts for "nearly 100 percent" of new cases reported in Maryland. Northam echoed the concern, saying the variant is driving up cases across Virginia too.
The affected Maryland state employees will need to receive their first vaccine dose by September 1, Hogan’s office said, adding that anyone attempting to provide false proof of vaccination will be subject to disciplinary action.
