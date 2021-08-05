Biden Pledges Reversal of Trump Rollback of Auto Fuel Efficiency Standards

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.
By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.
You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden pledged a new set of fuel efficiency standards for a broad class of vehicles from cars to heavy duty trucks, reversing a series of Trump administration rollbacks even as the nation strives to electrify half of vehicles sold by 2030.
"We have a playbook and its going to work,” Biden said in a speech on the South Lawn of the White House. “First and following through on a campaign commitment to reverse the previous administration’s shortsighted rollback of vehicle and emissions and efficiency standards.”
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Transportation are “beginning to work on the next round of standards for a broad class of vehicles, for cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, medium and heavy duty vehicles,” Biden added.
The future of the auto industry is electric. There’s no turning back.
The Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president, set standards to roughly double average fuel efficiency of new vehicles to about 50 miles per gallon by 2025. The Trump administration nixed those standards, claiming they were unrealistic.
Biden offered little detail on new mileage targets for vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. Instead, he focused on a goal for half of all cars and trucks sold in 2030 being powered by batteries instead of gasoline and diesel oil.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)