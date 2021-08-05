CNN Fires 3 Employees Who Come to Office Unvaccinated, Senior Reporter Says

"[CNN President] Jeff Zucker adds in his memo to CNN staff: 'In the past week, we have been made aware of three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated. All three have been terminated. Let me be clear - we have a zero-tolerance policy on this,'" Darcy said via Twitter.
"I think it is fair to say that we are all feeling a mix of anticipation, anxiety, frustration, confusion, and exasperation … I get it,” Zucker says. He adds: "Continue to take care of yourselves and each other. And I will share more updates just as soon as we have them."— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 5, 2021
Zucker’s memorandum to CNN staff cited by Darcy notes that it was a hard decision to move the reopening date from September 7 to mid-October and asks CNN staff to stay tuned for updates.
Tech giant Apple made a similar decision in July when it announced that it was postponing its offices reopening to October amid the increase in coronavirus cases.
