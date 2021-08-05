Gold Rush-Era California Town Left in Ashes by the Sixth-Largest Ever Wildfire in State History

A historic California town dating back to the Gold Rush ended has been devastated by a massive wildfire.
According to AP, the fire – "swollen by bone-dry vegetation" and powerful gusts of wind – swept through the town of Greenvile located in northern Sierra Nevada, leaving much of the community in ashes and gutting numerous buildings, including a gas station, hotel, and bar.
"We lost Greenville tonight," US Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who represents the area in question, said in a Facebook video. "There's just no words."
"We did everything we could," said Fire Spokesman Mitch Matlow. "Sometimes it's just not enough."
The wildfire broke out on 21 July and was branded by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection as the sixth-largest wildfire in the history of the state, as it “blackened a territory bigger than the city of Los Angeles by Thursday,” the media outlet notes.
