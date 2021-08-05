Register
14:50 GMT05 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Amtrak train moves through Penn Station in New York.

    Is Investing Billions of Dollars in Amtrak a Waste of Money or is Joe Biden on the Right Track?

    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    510
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/04/1083525705_0:261:2915:1901_1200x675_80_0_0_0fbc791d4a9537569dd9adb103c51e0c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108051083535339-is-investing-billions-of-dollars-in-amtrak-a-waste-of-money-or-is-joe-biden-on-the-right-track/

    At the weekend the US Senate finally passed a US$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill which is a cornerstone of President Joe Biden's domestic policy. A sizeable slab of money will be invested in Amtrak and particular on trains between Boston, New York and Washington DC.

    In the 19th century successive US presidents believed it was the country’s “manifest destiny” to conquer all points from Maine to California and one of the key drivers of westward expansion was the railroad.

    Thousands of miles of track were laid - often at great human cost - between the East Coast, the Midwest and finally all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

    But between 1920 and 1970 the railroad lost out as cars became the preferred mode of transportation for commuters, planes took over the long-distance passenger market and trucks replaced freight trains as the number one means of delivering goods.

    ​In 1971 the National Railroad Passenger Corporation - better known as Amtrak - was created by President Richard Nixon and took over 20 railroads, many of which were on the verge of bankruptcy, in order to ensure that passengers could still travel by train from Chicago to Miami or Seattle to San Diego.

    In reality the majority of Amtrak’s passengers were commuters or those travelling within the same state but over the next five decades the nation’s passion for cars meant the company struggled to compete and only survived because of federal subsidies.

    The lack of cash also meant Amtrak was unable to reinvest in its infrastructure which meant that by 2021 it was in a lamentable state, with tunnels often waterlogged, tracks broken and station platforms in disrepair.

    The infrastructure bill, a cornerstone of President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda, is about 2,700 pages long and includes funding for everything from drinking and waste water infrastructure, bridges and roads, electric buses and faster broadband.

    ERIN SCOTT
    U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Philadelphia

    But one of the marquee items is a ton of investment for Amtrak, especially in the North East Corridor, that heavily-populated, affluent and influential slice of America between Boston, Massachusetts and Washington DC.

    Biden, who regularly used the train to commute to Washington from his home in Delaware, is a big fan of railroads and needed little persuasion from Bill Flynn, who took over as Amtrak CEO last year.

    In total Amtrak received US$66 billion and much of that will go on catching up with an extensive maintenance backlog nationwide.

    But there will be plenty of money to spend on new rolling stock and on extending Amtrak’s network.

    Earlier this month, having assumed the bill would pass Congress, Amtrak announced plans to invest US$7.3 billion in a fleet of 83 new trains for the North East Corridor, including its first electric-hybrid locomotives.

    Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said: "These new trains will reshape the future of rail travel by replacing our aging 40-to-50-year-old fleet with state of the art, American-made equipment."

    The trains will be built at Siemens’ plant in California and Amtrak hopes they will help to add 1.5 million passengers annually.

    Amtrak says the North East Corridor is “bursting at the seams” and they have identified five key projects which would enable them to run more trains.

    Amtrak workers perform tunnel repairs to a partially flooded train track bed in Weehawken, New Jersey.
    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    Amtrak workers perform tunnel repairs to a partially flooded train track bed in Weehawken, New Jersey.

    These include the Baltimore & Potomac Tunnel, the Susquehanna River bridge, the Hudson Tunnel project, the Portal Bridge and the renovation of stations in New York, Washington DC, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

    The Hudson Tunnel would involve digging two new tunnels between New York city and Hoboken, New Jersey, to carry Amtrak trains. This would enable the current North River Tunnel to be closed for a year to carry out essential repairs as a result of damage caused by Storm Sandy in 2012.

    ​The Hudson Tunnel project alone would cost US$11.6 billion and most of the funding for it will come from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

    Amtrak also announced, in May, ambitious plans to create 30 new inter-city passenger routes and among the destinations which will now be reachable will be Las Vegas, Nevada, Columbus, Ohio, and Nashville, Tennessee.

    An Amtrak train
    © AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
    An Amtrak train in St Louis, Missouri

    This is all part of adjusting Amtrak’s raison d'etre from its current role of providing "a performance level sufficient to justify expending public money" to "meeting the intercity passenger rail needs of the United States."

    Part of the Biden administration’s interest in Amtrak is that it thinks it could help in reducing carbon emissions in the US, which are primarily driven by automobile emissions.

    ​The engine which drove the rapid expansion of the United States could help a new generation tackle climate change.

    The railroad could be back in business.

    Tags:
    Amtrak, Joe Biden, New York, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse