CNN's Chris Cuomo 'Offered Leave of Absence' to Help NY Governor Brother Through Sex-Pest Scandal

CNN primetime presenter Chris Cuomo has found himself at the receiving end of criticism from the public after the 50-year-old completely ignored the scandal surrounding his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has been accused by a total of 11 women of sexual harassment.

Chris Cuomo has been offered the opportunity to take a "leave of absence" from his prime time show on CNN while he tries to assist his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has been embroiled in a sex scandal, sources told The New York Times.

According to reports, company executives informally proposed the idea that the younger Cuomo could take some time off for a while, and return to his job after the dust settles. The idea was apparently pitched back in May when the Washington Post revealed Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s scandal.

The journalist is said to have rejected the suggestion, stressing that he would continue hosting his prime time news show, while maintaining silence on his brother's alleged misconduct in office.

Cuomo also promised not to discuss his brother's crisis strategy with any government officials besides Andrew Cuomo himself, according to the outlet.

The CNN star journalist has faced much flak for partaking in strategy sessions during his brother’s political crisis, while flatly refusing to cover the scandal.

At the time, Cuomo issued a public apology to his colleagues at CNN for participating in the strategy calls, and added that he had compromised his colleagues at the network.

"I understand why that was a problem for CNN. It will not happen again. It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that. I would never intend for that and I am sorry for that," Cuomo admitted, while insisting that he did not try to influence CNN's coverage on his brother's case.

A CNN spokesman recognised at the time that the presenter's behaviour was "inappropriate".

The channel has been getting calls and mail from people demanding the termination of Cuomo from his esteemed position with the network, media reports have added.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexually harassing current and former New York state employees by engaging in non-consensual physical contact and making sexually offensive comments, the state attorney general has revealed to the press. He has vehemently denied the allegations and refused to resign despite a chorus of calls from high-profile politicians, including US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

