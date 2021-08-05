Register
06:07 GMT05 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People queue at a popup COVID-19 testing site in Times Square during theoutbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 2, 2021.

    New Yorkers on New COVID Mandate: ‘Vaccinate or Die’

    © REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
    US
    Get short URL
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/02/1083511310_0:305:3072:2033_1200x675_80_0_0_f74935dd1ea72e883c25edc520b7d21e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108051083532627-new-yorkers-on-new-covid-mandate-vaccinate-or-die/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - As the Delta virus continues to spread across the United States some New York City residents are not buying any objections to the government mandating that businesses ask for proof of vaccination.

    On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, while announcing the mandate - the first of its kind in the nation - said New Yorkers must vaccinate if they want to "participate in society fully." The new measure requires all customers to show proof of vaccination to enter a variety of businesses including indoor restaurants, gyms, and movie theaters, to name just a few.

    Many other local jurisdictions have imposed mask and vaccine mandates, but New York City is the first to demand proof. The move comes as virus cases nationwide are up 500 percent from a month ago, largely due to the Delta variant, which makes up 93% of all new cases, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

    People walk near posters of theatre shows while they wear masks to prevent against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the highly transmissible Delta variant has led to a surge in infections, in New York City, U.S
    © REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
    People walk near posters of theatre shows while they wear masks to prevent against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the highly transmissible Delta variant has led to a surge in infections, in New York City, U.S

    Critics have raised civil liberty and abuse of power concerns, but three New Yorkers believe the rule is a must, despite these issues, because not to vaccinate puts too many lives at risk and would be irresponsible. Moreover, all are adamantly opposed to any misinformation that continues to fuel vaccine hesitancy.

    "I like the idea of a mandate because the past year has been horrible with us being locked down for a very long time," Queens resident Michelle Frankson told Sputnik. "New York was the epicenter. We lost a lot of people. I initially didn’t want to take the vaccine but I took it in April because I wanted to get back to living. I’ve been slowly dipping my toe, getting involved in more activities."

    Frankson, a retired veteran and educator, said all Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves and those around them.

    "I still wear a mask. I think it’s unfair for those of us who have complied, gotten the vaccination and done the right thing to, at this point, be endangered by those people who aren’t thinking about their community. It’s not fair," she said soberly. "The rest of us have shouldered the responsibility. To tell people we’re good, then now go back and say we have to start wearing masks again, that’s difficult to deal with."

    Noted psychologist, educator and New York resident Dr. Jeff Gaudere said Americans face unique dangers because of COVID-19, the explosion of the Delta variant and the reluctance of a significant swathe to be vaccinated.

    Food is served to guests at a restaurant in Manhattan, after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that proof of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination will be required for customers and staff at restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses, in New York City, U.S
    © REUTERS / CAITLIN OCHS
    Food is served to guests at a restaurant in Manhattan, after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that proof of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination will be required for customers and staff at restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses, in New York City, U.S

    "Until people understand that we have a responsibility to people and their families and not only to ourselves, we’ll be in greater danger," said Dr. Gaudere, known as "America’s Psychologist," who has a private practice in Harlem. "We’re one of the few countries in the world with more shots than people but people are not taking advantage. For them it’s about individual rights."

    While he said he understands the fear citizens may have about government overreach and their distrust of institutions, Dr. Gaudere said it is vitally important for everyone to keep their eyes on the bigger picture.

    "We’re dealing with something that’s absolutely extraordinary and outside of human function," he said. "It is a public health issue… I agree with the new mandate. But I understand the concerns people have about their freedom being taken away, vaccine hesitancy, the distrust Black people have of the medical community and instances of medical apartheid, which all puts them at risk. But at some point you have to stop the circle."

    Dr. Gaudere, one of the most widely sought-after experts in the mental health field, said those experiencing vaccine hesitancy and others who have resolved not to get vaccinated are counting on other people to get the shots.

    "Those who have taken the shot understand that they are responsible to the community and their families," he said.

    The doctor predicted that politicians encouraging people not to get vaccinated will be on the "wrong side of history."

    "Unfortunately, this mandate is the last resort but we’re in a place now where if we don’t crush the virus now, we will not have anything near the life we once had," he said. "It will be misery, death and long term effects."
    People in masks stand on the observation deck of the Empire State Building during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S.
    © REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
    People in masks stand on the observation deck of the Empire State Building during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S.

    Andrea Blackman-Morris, a Bronx resident and retired legal secretary, told Sputnik the requirement is "life-saving."

    "They are asking you to save your life, save a child’s life," Blackman-Morris said. "I find it very selfish the way people act."

    Blackman-Morris said it's difficult to understand that self-centered, individualistic type of thinking, especially considering the death, devastation and the social, emotional, physical and economic toll the global pandemic has taken on families of the fallen.

    "I’m exasperated by people’s ignorance and all the misinformation that’s out there," she said. "It was the same thing in the past when people were dealing with smallpox and polio. People need to talk to their doctor and forget all the stuff they see on Facebook. We have to do our part, do the right thing."
    Tags:
    New York, US, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse